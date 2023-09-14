Wānaka residents and business join opposition to Tarras Airport proposal

Members of a group established to oppose development at Wānaka Airport are also opposing a proposed international airport at nearby Tarras.

Many Wānaka residents and business owners are joining opposition to a proposed international Central Otago airport.

Christchurch International Airport Limited (CIAL) has bought 800ha of farmland in remote Tarras –between Wānaka and Cromwell - where it is planning to build an airport capable of serving 3.6 million passengers a year.

Regional tourism organisations representing Queenstown and Wānaka have said they do not support the proposed airport as it would lead to “over-tourism” in an area where communities are seeking a more sustainable approach to tourism.

A new survey conducted by Wānaka Stakeholders Group (WSG) found that 82.7% of the 608 respondents were opposed to an airport at Tarras, up almost 10% on a similar survey two years ago.

Supplied Concept drawings of a proposed airport in Tarras.

It also showed 95.9% of respondents wanting the Upper Clutha to be involved in the decision-making process.

The survey was conducted before Christchurch Airport’s recent announcements detailing the planned flight path and forecasts of 6.8 million passengers by 2050.

WSG chair Meg Taylor said the results showed a significant jump in opposition to the proposal since another survey two years earlier.

Those who responded included many tourism businesses, she said.

The key issues of concern were climate change, over-tourism, environmental impact and strain on infrastructure.

The organisation agreed with Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism that the plan would impact the wide region and bringing visitors on a scale not seen before.

“Our view is that managing tourism numbers is the key to maintaining the value of our destination both for residents and for visitor experience,” Taylor said.

Supplied/Stuff Central Otago Airport project director Michael Singleton says a new airport does not create the demand for travel, just serves it.

CIAL chief strategy and stakeholder officer Michael Singleton said the proposed Tarras airport was to serve the needs of the entire Central Otago region, not just Queenstown and Wānaka.

“A new airport doesn’t create the demand for travel, it just serves it.

“The demand to travel to and from Central Otago will continue to grow even if air capacity is constrained,” he said.

The Wānaka Stakeholders Group was set up in opposition to plans to expand the Wānaka Airport and successfully sought the cancellation of Queenstown Airport’s 100-year lease over Wānaka Airport, through the High Court.

It's a controversial time in the small Otago town of Tarras. "It’s just such a kick in the guts,” said recent arrival Donna Goddardon on the plans to build an airport. (First published December 22, 2020)

It remained focused on ensuring that development at Wānaka Airport was consistent with the community’s wishes and aspirations, she said.

“This survey demonstrates that a major international jet airport a short distance further down the road is equally unpalatable to our community.”

It was not NIMBYism [Not In My Back Yard], she said.

“It’s about ensuring that airport companies don’t make uncontested and poorly considered decisions about our region with irreversible and overwhelming consequences for the Upper Clutha and Central Otago.”