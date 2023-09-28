French backpacker takes on Cromwell cherry orchard in $320 fight over principles

French backpacker Emilie Genez has been fighting NZ Cherry Corp for a $320 accommodation refund since December last year.

A $320 dispute between a French backpacker and a Cromwell orchard was a fight for principles, they say.

Emilie Genez spent nine months fighting NZ Cherry Corp for a $320 accommodation refund after she was unable to start a job in December.

Despite repeated assurances from the company she would be paid, the money never arrived in her bank account, and she lodged a claim with the Disputes Tribunal.

The tribunal found in her favour and NZ Cherry Corp was ordered to make the payment by September 11.

The money only arrived in her account on Wednesday, September 27, the day Stuff contacted the company.

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Emilie Genez had signed up to pick cherries in Cromwell, New Zealand's cherry capital.

NZ Cherry Corp general manager Reece Van der Velden said he had earlier refused to repay the money on principle.

Genez had undertaken to start cherry-picking for the company in December but had cancelled at the last minute, leaving a vacancy, he said.

She had paid a non-refundable early-bird rate to secure a spot for her van in their on-site accommodation, which gave her access to a kitchen and bathrooms.

She effectively took the spot off someone else, and it took several weeks to find a replacement, he said.

“My view is people are big enough to look after themselves.

“You can’t just book a [ski] season pass and decide at the last minute not to use it.”

The Disputes Tribunal found that he provided no evidence of a written understanding that the payment was non-refundable.

It found that it was NZ Cherry Corp’s responsibility to ensure the terms of the agreement were clear and that had not been done.

“Furthermore, Ms Genez was promised the money would be paid to her and that the fee was non-refundable was not brought to her attention in any of the communications provided,” the tribunal found.

Supplied French backpacker Emilie Genez received her $320 accommodation refund on September 27.

Writing from her home in France, Genez was delighted to see the money in her bank account on Wednesday night as she was not hopeful after nine months of fighting for it.

The 35-year-old had spent more than three years in New Zealand on a working holiday visa and said she wanted to highlight the situation on behalf of all backpackers who were taken advantage of.

“Because we aren't New Zealanders and are just passing through the country, and working in different areas doesn't mean we don't deserve respect,” she said.

She was unable to start the job because her van broke down in Blenheim, and she could not get to Cromwell, she said.

Genez had spent months emailing NZ Cherry Corp for the refund before involving the Queenstown Citizens Advice Bureau and a Christchurch-based lawyer who advised her to take the case to the Tribunal.

NZ Cherry Corp owns a 40 hectare cherry orchard in Cromwell, which it says is New Zealand's largest and fully climate-controlled netted orchard.

It is owned by Henry van der Velden and the Infinity Investment Group.

Reece van der Velden said he believed both parties had learnt from the case.

It was the first time the company had charged for accommodation – previously it cost the company about $75,000 each six-week season – and he accepted they had not made Genez aware that it was non-refundable.

A short-term staff member later incorrectly advised Genez the refund would be made, he said.

The company had paid the $320 before Stuff contacted him, but he could not give an exact date as his accountant was on leave, he said.

“Out of 500 staff we employ every season, she’s the only one who’s complained,” he said.

Despite winning the Tribunal hearing, Genez had not turned up for it, he said.

Genez said she missed the hearing by 30 minutes after mixing up the days.

She was in France at the time, and it was 2am, she said.