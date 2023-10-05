Blue economy cluster expands with 11 new partners

The country’s first blue economy cluster, Moananui in Nelson-Tasman, is on the rise with another 11 companies joining its ranks.

Moananui also officially opened its new headquarters in central Nelson on Wednesday.

The cluster, a partnership between diverse ocean-based companies, the Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA), councils, and central government, was given $500,000 over two years by the Government in March. The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth and social, cultural and ecological wellbeing.

The original nine partners were the NRDA, Cawthron Institute, Sealord, Plant and Food, Port Nelson, Kernohan Engineering, Wakatū Incorporation and nutraceutical companies MacLab and Pharmalink Extracts.

On Wednesday, they were joined by Aquawatch, BECA, Code and Caviar, Guard Safety, Lincoln Agritech Ltd, Marine AI, NewFish, Pinpoint Earth, Smith Engineering, Snap Information Technologies and Trinder Engineers.

The 11 new partners represent electronics, engineering, biotechnology, health and safety, and IT companies working in the ocean space. They span the country from Auckland to Queenstown.

Moananui chief executive Jodie Kuntzsch said the new Trafalgar Square headquarters provided spaces for collaboration, innovation and problem-solving at the heart of the project.

The region was home to more than 400 blue economy businesses.

“We have these segments of expertise and excellence, but we don’t necessarily have them connected,” she said. “Our job is to help build these waves (of connection) and when our partners are ready to surf, we walk away.”

Supplied Partners in the Moananui blue economy cluster at the project's new Nelson headquarters on Wednesday.

Kuntzsch said while the initiative was Nelson-based it would work with blue economy organisations around the country, both hosting delegations and sending representatives out.

She said the larger and broader the partnerships forged by Moananui “the greater those serendipitous moments and connections will be.

“With more partners joining, and others ready to sign up we are really able to super-charge those collaborative opportunities.”

Maclab chief operating officer Scott Gillanders said the new partners showed the blue economy companies were recognising the unrealised potential of working together.

“In the past we haven’t been strong at collaboration in New Zealand, we are ok at partnerships, but real collaboration is having more people in the room and a willingness to share. Moananui can be a catalyst for that and I am excited about what lies ahead.”