First NZ-branded medical cannabis product to hit Australia

The first New Zealand-branded cannabis product to hit Australia is one big step closer, with high-quality flowers cultivated in Christchurch on their way across the ditch imminently.

Medical Kiwi will package jars of dried flowers as part of two memorandums of understanding (MOU) with Alliance Healthcare Australia – a big player across the Tasman in the fast-growing medical cannabis industry.

Alliance will then have the option using the established Medical Kiwi brand to sell directly to Australian patients, representing a significant win for the Kiwi company.

The timing of the two-pronged agreement with Alliance comes at a crucial time for Medical Kiwi. The medical cannabis market in Australia has been enjoying explosive growth in recent years, and market researchers forecast revenue could reach $660 million a year by 2028.

This is still some way behind the more developed United States market, but for New Zealand growers their long-term success will be linked to flourishing in Australia.

Supplied NZ-based Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals, under their Medical Kiwi brand, are bringing an innovative partnership with Alliance Healthcare Australia.

Aldo Miccio, the chair of Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals, the owners of Medical Kiwi, acknowledged the significance of the MOUs with Alliance.

"These MOUs have the potential to unlock significant sales growth for Aether Pacific products in the Australian market," he said.

"We are pleased to work with Alliance Healthcare Australia to foster these distribution pathways in a strategic way which leverages the respective strengths of both companies.

"Within the broader growth of the medicinal cannabis industry both in Australia and globally, we are focused on bringing an innovative partnership approach to capitalise on the sector's momentum," he said.

"In that context, the MOUs announced today both provide the Company with a significantly expanded addressable market while also further strengthening our working relationship with Alliance – one of the leading cannabis distribution companies in the Australian market."

The cannabis flowers will be grown in Christchurch in compliance with Australian standards, with a THC content between 17%-25%, and sales in Australia will begin shortly, either under the Medical Kiwi brand or a white label.

The deal is an endorsement of the quality of Medical Kiwi, and opens the door for further growth in Australia and beyond.

Aether and Alliance have also signed a second MOU to allow them to set up a pharmacy network in New Zealand, and provide medical cannabis product prescriptions through the Pain Clinic, Aether Pacific's medical practice business.

The Pain Clinic already prescribes CBD oil and medical cannabis in New Zealand to treat a range of health conditions including arthritis, epilepsy and cancer.

Alliance chief executive officer Brendon Rose added: "We are excited to be working with the Aether Pacific team on these strategic distribution initiatives, with the aim of providing Australian consumers with access to best-in-class medicinal cannabis products grown to the highest quality standards in New Zealand.

"The MOUs establish the framework for Alliance to take immediate delivery of premium cannabis flower for distribution in the Australian market, while also setting up a longer-term JV operating structure for a holistic farm-to-patient distribution model that aligns with the incentives of all stakeholders, and importantly our customers."

Supplied Aether and Alliance have also signed a second memorandum of understanding to allow them to set up a pharmacy network in NZ.

Medical Kiwi has big ambitions to be the leading New Zealand company in the medical cannabis industry, with a global outlook.

Alliance Healthcare was formed in May this year after the merger of Seed Pharmaceuticals and Pharma Partners, and specialises in plant-based and alternative medications.

Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals is currently undertaking a capital raise, open to New Zealand residents, on Catalist's licensed stock exchange market.

