Covid-19 has sparked a 'Buy NZ Made' resurgence - will it last?

Mr Peters says he has long warned of the "pitfalls of globalism" as he discussed a transformed post-Covid-19 economy.

Lockdown has inspired extraordinary interest in 'buying local'. But when household budgets are stretched and the price tag for NZ Made is higher, will it last? National Correspondent Steve Kilgallon reports.

Danny Osborne is a passionate music lover. The new Pearl Jam album was released a week into lockdown, “and it was killing me not to be able to get my hands on it”.

When he could buy it, he made a deliberate choice to get it from the locally-owned Marbecks music store, despite it selling $10 cheaper at the big chains, because he wanted to support a New Zealand business at a time when it most needed his support.

Lockdown has caused a spontaneous grassroots movement to once again ‘Buy New Zealand Made’. But Osborne, a professor of psychology, reckons there’s some futility to his gesture - because history suggests our good intentions may be short-lived.

So will buying Kiwi-made help keep some of our businesses alive through the looming recession? Or will the prospect of paying a few dollars more to support our own become a tough sell when we’re all worried about our own jobs?

It’s the ‘Rallying Around the Flag’ effect, says Osborne. After the 9/11 attacks in the United States, President George Bush’s approval rating soared to a record 90 per cent, and Americans planted flags in their lawns and daubed slogans on their walls. Similar things happened after the Gulf War and Pearl Harbour: threatening events that united the nation and drove a rise in patriotism.

Stuff-co-nz Late last year, Kathmandu launched a "Buy NZ Made" line of t-shirts made out of merino wool.

Osborne says seeing the same trend of Kiwis identifying with their country during the stress of coronavirus has been one “small silver lining” of lockdown.

“When a nation has experienced a collective trauma, everyone rallies around to get the nation back on its feet,” Osborne says. However, there’s a drawback. “After time, we see repeatedly that people fall back into their normal habits.”

It was a crisis that fuelled the formation of the original ‘Buy NZ Made’ campaign back in 1988, says executive director Ryan Jennings. The forces which formed it - the stockmarket crash, deregulation of the markets, currency devaluation - were different, he says, but the result is the same: big pressure on our manufacturers and businesses.

In the intervening years, says Jennings, the campaign swung towards promoting our brands offshore. Now, he says, it’s turning back again, but he hopes the pendulum doesn’t swing the whole way, because exporting will remain essential in the post-Covid recession.

Stuff Ryan Jennings, chief executive of Buy NZ Made, reckons there are three areas of particular focus for the campaign.

Jennings is optimistic - he says this is a big moment where, as a nation, we can decide what’s important to us. He has an idea: he sees three key areas, in construction, protecting key exports, such as dairy, and promoting our high-tech sector.

Construction, he says, offers a real chance to improve our quality of life, through housing and big projects, and providing prosperity for companies like Golden Bay Cement and ColorSteel, asking the Government “in a limited way” to prioritise our Kiwi firms.

Our high-tech sector, he says, has the ability to hire from the depleted tourism and hospitality sectors, and can cross borders easily even in turbulent times.

Then I speak to economics professor Dr Ananash Chaudhuri, who doesn’t like to be the bearer of bad tidings, but has a fairly bleak message.

He doesn’t think people will stick with it long, and even if they do, it won’t work.

“We will be in a recession, and people are going to be counting their dollars and cents - it’s a tough sell to ask people to shell out. It’s not quite in the human psyche to pay more,” he says.

We’ve tried it with ‘green’ products, and consumers consistently choose cheap over environmentally-friendly.

“Maybe saying ‘do this for NZ’ will work better than saying ‘do this for the environment’. I don’t think so. But I hope I am wrong.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, I am just saying these things don’t seem to be very successful or long-lasting in their impacts.”

More effective than asking us to buy more expensive jeans, he says, would be to take pay cuts - as many of us are - or for the Government to sell bond schemes.

On a grander scale, he says, isolationism doesn’t work and we simply can’t restrict imports. We don’t manufacture much here, and there’s a reason why - we can’t do it cheaply enough. All the evidence is that if we subsidise, then the cost to the country is greater than the value of the jobs saved, Chaudhuri explains.

His colleague, professor Tava Olsen, an expert in supply chain management, demurs: subsidies can work, she says, if they future-proof us against the next catastrophe that comes along.

Olsen says one definite advantage to Buying NZ Made is making us resilient for next time. A less complex supply chain is easier to manage and more robust - that’s why we’ve got abundant toilet rolls and some places don’t.

She’s not advocating for New Zealand suddenly developing a huge manufacturing sector - that makes no economic sense. But she says there are probably some things that we could make here, with some Government subsidy, that would be sensible to have for the added security it would afford us.

What sort of things?

“Imagine if everything shut down. Imagine we were actually completely isolated - what do we actually need to continue to function?” We’re all good for food. So that leaves water and power. So she’d be looking at things like the capacity to make spare parts for our water purification plants and other critical infrastructure.

“Once we have had a chance to take a breath, I would be very disappointed if they didn’t capitalise on it and do a full stocktake of how resilient we actually are as a country,” Olsen says.

“Adding resilience to the supply chain is always going to add costs - but it’s worth it.”

Stuff-co-nz Kathmandu staff at work on a line of t-shirts made out of merino wool.

Can we, as mere individuals, really make a difference in a time of global recession?

Anything we can do is small beer. Yes, agrees Ryan Jennings, but “every single dollar that goes in... has a massive psychological effect. The businesses I’ve heard from felt a tremendous lift that people cared".

Jennings says it is possible to convince punters to pay more for a Kiwi-owned product if you find something they are “irrationally passionate about”. For example, he says, he’s willing to pay more for more durable, better-looking Kiwi outdoor-wear, but he probably doesn’t care where his sofa comes from.

As an example, he cites Christchurch wetsuit manufacturers Seventhwave, who can’t compete for price with cheaper offshore rivals, but can offer custom-fit suits and suits which keep you warm much longer in winter waves.

It’s a challenge and an opportunity, Jennings says. There’s never been a better time to talk to the nation about your product, but there’s probably never been a tougher time to sell it.

One sector which neatly illustrates that extra-couple-of-dollars debate is beer. It’s a discretionary purchase - something we don’t really need - and the booze industry says punters are already switching from premium import brands to ‘value’ local bottles like Steinlager.

But, actually, our big brewers, DB and Lion, are now Japanese-owned. So to truly buy Kiwi-made (and owned) you must turn to smaller craft operators like Helensville’s Liberty or Auckland’s Hallertau. And that means paying more.

Hugh Grierson, who owns west Auckland micro-brewery and off-licence Hopscotch says US beer drinkers readily spurn a small brewery that sells out to the multi-nationals. He thinks we would too.

“Kiwi beer drinkers care about ownership, and where it is made and a lot will go for the extra $2 on the six-pack. Lion and DB aren’t going to go broke - but some of the smaller ones might.”

If it feels unlikely that you will voluntarily pay a couple of dollars extra every time you step into the chiller, then maybe you could stick with buy Kiwi-made when it doesn’t cost you any extra to make the ethical choice. Such as with food delivery.

Tim McLeod’s working day right now starts at 4am as he rushes to get his local food app Eat Local NZ ready for launch on Monday.

Although he never mentions them by name, McLeod’s app is the anti-Uber Eats, slashing the offshore giant’s margin of 35 per cent down to 5 per cent (of which only 2 per cent will be profit).

McLeod says he was motivated by the guilt he felt using “other platforms”, and when lockdown hit, he walked his dog past his shuttered local venues and thought “no way these guys are going to survive if the best platform is charging 35 per cent.”

McLeod expects Eat Local NZ’s customers may end up actually paying a bit less for their meals, but more for the delivery. Research shows they’ll be happy to if it means drivers get a living wage, he says.

Built from scratch in five weeks, Eat Local NZ has 700 venues signed up, and McLeod is “freaking out at the expectations”. But he thinks the timing is right.

“It seemed crazy to take on someone like that [UberEats] - but the whole paradigm kind of shifted with Covid and it just made me think maybe I am crazy enough to try.”

As post-lockdown queues formed around the big-brand takeouts, McLeod says the venues he can help the most are those struggling small ones who can’t afford marketing budgets.

Stuff The 'Buy NZ Made' campaign emerged out of deregulation and the stock market crash of the late 1980s.

Remember the old parable about the kid throwing a beached starfish back into the sea, and a man asking why he bothers when there’s millions of them - and the kid throws one more in, and says at least he made a difference for that one? Maybe if only some of us change our ways, it will still help with the smallest of Kiwi enterprises.

When lockdown came, work for Sarah Colcord’s events business dried up. Investigating Facebook for ways to drum up business, she stumbled across an Australian page promoting Aussie businesses - but couldn’t find an equivalent here. Just over two weeks and several sleepless nights since launch, Colcord’s ‘New Zealand Made Products’ page has 295,000 members and a heap of success stories.

The businesses Colcord’s page has helped are from the ultra-small - the part-timer who would usually sell from a farmer’s market stall - to the still quite small companies of five or 10 employees.

In one post on the site, a Christchurch woman recounts how her post on behalf of her father’s lawnmower repair business drew 6000 likes. “He’s confused at the influx of work, but ever so grateful,” she wrote. “When I rung and asked how his day was going, I could hear the joy and hope back in his voice!”

Reading out appreciative messages from people who’ve experienced big sales spikes after appearing on the page, Colcord says: “One purchase is better than no purchases at all, and I am sure the thousands of transactions that have taken place [in the group]… have accumulated into something. I know for a fact that for some businesses this has provided a lifeline to keep them operating through lockdown. If this group didn’t exist, where would they be now? The impact has been life-changing.”

She’s keenly aware interest could fizzle, so she’s working on an e-commerce website to transfer the group to before it becomes too unwieldy for Facebook. “Clearly there was a huge need for this,” she says, “and it is keeping food on tables".

Ryan Jennings, who seems to have a very sunny disposition, can see a silver lining. After the 1987 crash, he says Whitestone Cheese was born because owner Bob Berry’s Oamaru farm was struggling. Now they employ 50 staff. There will be hundreds of those businesses being formed right now, he says, just ready to become our next success story.

And Danny Osborne, the psychology professor, certainly hopes he’s wrong. If his Marbecks purchase is indeed futile in the grand scheme of things, such gestures are still worth it - because it can help us all feel a little better.

And if the old No.8 wire, punching-above self-image means that our patriotism may be more strongly rooted and longer lasting than elsewhere, then he’ll be happy.

“I hope we are able to sustain it,” Osborne says.

“It’s really up to each and every one of us to choose the path the nation goes down.”