Coronavirus: Level 2 rule 'flip-flop' hasn't helped - Retail NZ

Alert level 2 restrictions were made more confusing after the government did a flip-flop on contact tracing rules, Retail New Zealand says.

Guidelines for level 2 were changed on Wednesday to now say retailers no longer have to contact trace customers, but do need to keep them two metres apart.

Retail New Zealand's chief executive Greg Harford said it's likely some shops are still collecting people's details when they don't need to, because of the change.

"Right through the Covid-19 crisis we've seen government make announcements that retailers have tried to comply with, and then things have changed very quickly.

"And right through the process I think retailers have been confused, and desperately looking for clear information."

Harford said Retail NZ were not consulted about the rules, or how best to operate under alert level 2.

"I think there's certainly been some confusion amongst some officials about how retail works, and what kinds of stores there are, and a lot of assumptions made aren't necessarily correct," Harford said.

He added that if the alert levels change again, it would be useful to have more engagement and consultation.

