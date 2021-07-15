Fuel and food stop on busy South Island tourist highway for sale

The land, buildings and business sustaining one of the South Island’s busiest service stations have been put up for sale.

Lewis Pass Motors is a popular staging post and 24-hour fuel stop at Springs Junction, a key intersection of two busy tourist and commercial routes, State Highways 7 and 65, near Lewis Pass.

The long-established, profitable service station has a supply agreement with the GAS chain. It boasts the second-highest throughput of all the New Zealand-owned chain’s South Island fuel outlets and ranks in the top five out of more than 120 GAS sites nationally.

The land, buildings and business sustaining Lewis Pass Motors are being marketed for sale as a freehold going concern by way of negotiation, through Bayleys Nelson.

Bayleys salesperson Dennis Christian​ said the assets for sale included around 9105 square metres of freehold land with a wide frontage to State Highway 7.

supplied Lewis Pass Motors at Springs Junction, the intersection of Highways 7 and 65.

Christian said the business had several established income streams, from fuel, food and beverage, retail and towing activities. Yet it presented buyers with immediate options to further diversify and grow revenues.

“The site houses multiple buildings and amenities, including the service station with its shop, tanks and other infrastructure, the workshop and house, along with other assets such as the food caravan and tow truck,” said Christian.

“A large, paved area provides plenty of parking for cars and trucks and a secure yard for the towing service.”

Fuel sales were at the heart of existing activities, with opening hours covering core demand throughout the week, while the station enabled 24-hour fuel sales via after-hours card payment facilities, he said.

“The service station attracts the majority of commercial vehicle traffic that passes through the area. From Springs Junction, it’s about 45 kilometres to the nearest full-service station in Reefton to the west, and much further to the north and east.”

supplied Lewis Pass Motors at Springs Junction is one of the South Island’s busiest service stations.

The existing supply agreement with GAS runs through to 2026, but a new owner will have the option to extend the arrangement.

An on-site food caravan delivers another revenue stream by catering to travellers and further year-round income is generated by a tow-truck operation with contracts as an AA-authorised towing service, and as a recovery provider for insurance companies.

Christian said that a dormant workshop with two bay hoist facilities presented a new owner with the chance to employ a mechanic and reinstate vehicle repair work.

Supplied Lewis Pass Motors includes 9105 square metres of freehold land supporting the service station, workshop, a four-bedroom house and other assets.

A fully redecorated four-bedroom home also on the property could serve as owner or staff accommodation or be rented independently for added income.

“The site’s multi-use zoning and abundance of undeveloped land also offers possibilities for future activities and development, perhaps in the form of an expanded restaurant/bar or grocery offering or as a base for visitor activities.”

“Lewis Pass Motors represents an attractive and unique proposition for an owner-operator to move into a beautiful part of New Zealand and run this established business as it is or take it to another level.”