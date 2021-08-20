'Perfect storm': Businesses respond to news of level 4 lockdown extension

News the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown will continue until at least the end of next Tuesday for the whole country is a “huge blow” but not a surprise, businesses say.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Adern said alert level 4, which was put in place just before midnight on Tuesday, will be extended for the entire country for another four days at least.

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the number of cases to 31. Eight of the cases were in Auckland, and three were in Wellington.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois​ said the hardest part was not the lockdown itself but the stress and anxiety placed on business owners.

“Whilst we’re all focused on the health of the nation, we also need to recognise the strain on all of those small businesses throughout the country that cannot work from home.”

The uncertainty was very difficult, she said.

SUPPLIED The hardest part is the stress and anxiety placed on business owners, says Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois.

“We are in constant contact with our members and they are telling us that they are anxious, fearful for their livelihoods and in some cases exhausted, but this has been tempered by our support.

“It’s important for hospitality business out there to know that they are not alone.”

Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler​ said businesses needed local support.

“Businesses across the country are facing a perfect storm of a skills shortage, increased shipping costs and delays, and now Covid in the community.

“Once again, we are reminded of the importance of supporting local businesses,” Ambler said in a statement.

“While it’s encouraging to see the Government once again roll out support like the wage subsidy scheme, resurgence support payment, the leave support scheme and short-term absence payment, what businesses really need is cash flowing through the till.”

Buy NZ Made urged shoppers to shop online from food and beverage companies, buy vouchers or place an order that can be shipped when the country moves down alert levels.

“Even picking up the phone for a chat might be the support local businesses need,” Ambler said.

“Once we do move down alert levels, Kiwis should be out in force to help local business make up for lost time.

“Getting from Level 4 to Level 3 will be an important step that will allow some of these businesses to reopen.”

Hospitality NZ’s Canterbury president Peter Morrison said the extended lockdown was “pretty depressing” for members, but they understood the reasoning behind it.

He said they were looking at asking the Government to defer payment of GST and provisional tax due on August 28.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Canterbury’s Hospitality NZ president Peter Morrison says work on Te Pae should get an exemption to resume to make sure its opening is not delayed by the latest lockdown.

“What I’m worried about are the businesses that have been struggling ever since Covid started, they’ve had just an average summer ... how are they going to get through the winter, their cash flows will be so low.”

Morrison said he would also like an exemption for work to resume on the new Te Pae convention centre which is scheduled to host its first conference in October, and was expected to provide a significant boost to Christchurch's hospitality industry.

“Hopefully that should still be on time, I can’t see why it shouldn’t be at down as a significant building of national importance that should still be able to be worked on.”