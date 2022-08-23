Kua ūhia tētahi wahine nō Ōtaki e te wē wera nō te 'pahū' o tāna kōhua Sunbeam

GRAPHIC WARNING: Robyn Luketina Wineera said she was making a boil-up in her crock pot when the cooker made a loud sound and the lid flew off.

HE TŪPATOTANGA RIHA: He whakaahua ō te kōrero nei e ngaukino ai pea

GRAPHIC WARNING: Story contains some images that may be distressing

I kino te pāhunu i tētahi wāhine nō Ōtaki nō te “pahū” o tāna kōhua Sunbeam, nā whai anō, e hiahia ana ia kia tonoa te whakahokinga, me tāna kī mai, e waimarie ana kāore āna tamariki i te kīhini.

An Ōtaki woman badly burnt after her Sunbeam crock-pot “exploded” wants the cooker to be recalled and says it was just luck that her children were not in the kitchen at the time.

Read this story in English here.

I kī te kaihanga o te rawa nei, kua hoko atu tonu i Aotearoa, ā, e haumaru ana te whakamahinga mēnā kua whāia ngā tohutohu.

The manufacturer said the product, still on sale in New Zealand, was safe to use if the user manual was followed.

READ MORE:

* Cancel culture: Too easy for businesses to 'bury fishhooks in the bowels of their terms and conditions'

* Cheat Sheet: Lost bags? Cancelled flights? Here's what's covered when your travel unravels

* Nelson retiree fought TV Shop over faulty $600 oven and won



I kī a Robyn Luketina Wineera, i te tunu ia i te kōhua i tāna Crock-Pot Express Release Cooker, ka pā atu ia ki te taupoki, ka pakō ai “engia he pahū”. I makaia te taupoki, i tukia tōna upoko.

Robyn Luketina Wineera​ said she was making a boil-up in her Crock-Pot Express Release Cooker​ when she touched the lid and the cooker made the “sound of a bomb going off”. The lid flew off and hit her on the side of her head.

“Anō te whakamataku. I pupū ake te kōhua me he puia, i tau ki runga i ahau”

“The fright was horrific. And then the boil-up just came out like a volcano, over the top of me.”

I pāhunutia tōna kanohi me tōna ringa, i waimarie kīhai i kāpō, hei tāna. Kua whakahaumanutia tōna kanohi, engari kua mate ki te whai pokanga ā-kiri ki te ringa, ā, kua poke.

She suffered burns on her face and arm, and was lucky not to be blinded, she said. Her face had healed, but she needed skin graft surgery on her arm which was now infected.

I kite hoki ia i ētahi pūrongo mō tētahi wahine i Ahitereiria i pāngia e te pāhunu taumata toru i tērā tau nō te pahū o te taupoki o tāna Sunbeam Crock-Pot, ā, i mōnenehutia rātou ko tāna tamaiti, ko tāna tāne e te wē wera.

She later saw news reports of an Australian woman who suffered third-degree burns last year after the lid of her Sunbeam Crock-Pot flew off, also spraying hot liquid on her child and husband.

“He wā ōna kua noho ahu tamariki ki aku rekereke, mātaki ana i tāku e tunu nā, ā, e mataku pai ana au i whakapae kua pai noa tēnei rawa ki ō tātou whare,” tā Luketina Wineera.

“I've had my kids in there literally under my feet trying to look at what's being cooked, and it's just so terrifying to think this is OK to be in our homes,” Luketina Wineera said.

SUPPLIED He pāhunutanga ki te kanohi me te ringa o Robyn Luketina Wineera. / Robyn Luketina Wineera suffered burns on her face and arm.

I pāngia e te hauata nō ngā wiki e rima ki muri, ka mutu, kāore tonu te neke o tōna ringa i te pai. Kua oti i a ia te mahi i te kāinga i ētahi wā, engari kua whakawāteahia tāna tāne i te mahi kia noho mai, tiakina ai tā rāua tamaiti kua rua tau.

The accident happened five weeks ago, and she still could not use her arm properly. She had been able to work from home for some of the time, but her husband had had to take time off work to help look after their two-year-old child.

Kua tata ki te 950,000 ngā Sunbeam Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker i tonoa kia whakahoki i Amerika me Kānata i te 2020, tā te mea i taea te pēhanga ina kāore te taupoki i whakamaua kia tina, ā, ka “ohotata te wete”, ka mutu he tūraru pāhunutanga. Kāore ēnei rawa i tonoa kia whakahoki, i hokona atu i tua i Amerika me Kānata.

Nearly 950,000 Sunbeam Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers were recalled in the United States and Canada in 2020 because they could pressurise when the lid was not fully locked, allowing the lid to “suddenly detach” posing burn risks. The units subject to the recall were not sold outside the US and Canada.

I tē tīmatanga o Ākuhata, i tukuna tētahi tohe ā-ture i Amerika ki a Sunbeam Products, e whakapae nei i pāhunutia tētahi wahine e tētahi kōhua Crock-Pot tōrōkiri.

At the start of August, a lawsuit was filed in the United States against Sunbeam Products alleging that a woman was burnt by a defective Crock-Pot pressure cooker.

SUPPLIED E hia kē nei ngā wā kua whakamahia te kōhua Sunbeam e Robyn Luketina Wineera, ā, kīhai i raru. / Robyn Luketina Wineera says she used her Sunbeam Crock-Pot many times over the past year without any problems.

He tini ngā momo whakamahinga o te kōhua, tae rā anō ki te momo whakamahinga hei kōhua pēhanga, hei kōhua pōturi rānei.

The crock-pot had a number of different functions, including operating as a pressure cooker or a slow cooker.

Hei tā Luketina Wineera, kīhai ia i te whakamahi i te momo pēhanga, engari rongo tonu i te oro o te pēhanga. I tuwhera tāna takirere korohū, nā konā, i tōna tikanga kāore he pēhitanga.

Luketina Wineera​ said she was not using the pressure cooker function, but the cooker had still made a pressure noise. Its steam release dial was open, meaning there should have been no pressure.

I whakapāngia te kamupene nōna i puta i te hōhipera, ā, i whakapae ka tonoa te whakahokinga i te hua.

She contacted the company when she got out of hospital, and thought the product would be recalled.

Ka taka mai ngā wiki i muri ake i tāna waea ki te kamupene, ka mea mai te kairīanga o te hua QBE, kua whakamātauhia te rawa, kāore i kitea tētahi tōrōkiri. I te nuinga o te wā, ka whakahēngia tāna kerēme kia whai kōhua hōu, kia utua ngā pānga ki a ia, hei tāna.

Weeks after contacting the company’s call centre, insurer QBE told her the product had been tested and no defect found. Her claim for a replacement crock-pot and reimbursement for damages would normally be denied, she was told.

Heoti, e “hohou ai te rongo” ka whāia e Luketina Wineera tētahi kōhua me tētahi parai ā-hau hōu, engari me waitohu i tētahi whakaaetanga. I kī ia, i tohua te ture New South Wales e te puka, nā reira kāore i waitohua. I whāki te kairīanga, kāore e whakaae tāna whai i tētahi tāuratanga o te pūrongo whakamātaunga.

However, as a “gesture of customer goodwill” Luketina Wineera would receive a new crock-pot and air fryer, but she needed to sign a release form. She said the form referenced New South Wales law, and she did not sign it. She was told by the insurer she could not have a copy of the testing report.

Kāore ia i te tono pūtea kia tae rā anō ki ngā utu mō tana wātea i te mahi. I kaha tārua te kairīanga i te kōrero, kei a Aotearoa te ACC, ā, e tae ana tēnei ki ētahi o āna utunga, hei tāna.

She was not asking for money to cover other costs such as time off work. The insurer emphasised that New Zealand had ACC, which covered some of her other costs, she said.

“Ko te mea nei, kua pau katoa te wā i te whaiwhai haere, ā, ko au kē te pārerunga nei. He aha e kore nei e tautokona ake?”

“Basically it’s a full time job to chase it up, and I'm actually the victim here. Why isn't there more support?”

I hokona te kōhua e Luketina i Noel Leeming i te Hūrae 2021. Hei tāna, kua takohatia ngā putiputi me ngā tiakarete e te toa, kua whakahokia āna pūtea.

Luketina Wineera bought the cooker from Noel Leeming in July 2021. She said the retailer had refunded her and personally delivered flowers and chocolates.

E hia kē nei ngā wā kua whakamahia te rawa nei, me tāna whai i ngā tohutohu, ka mutu, kāore i raweketia.

She had used the appliance many times, following the instruction manual, and had not modified it.

E ai ki te kaiwhakarato Sunbeam, Newell Brands, e hokona tonutia nei te momo CPE210 i Aotearoa, me te aha anō, e haumaru ana te whakamahinga “e ai ki ngā kōrero tohutohu”.

Sunbeam supplier Newell Brands said the CPE210 model continued to be sold in New Zealand as it was safe to use “in accordance with the user manual”.

SUPPLIED I kino te pāhunu i tētahi wāhine nō Ōtaki nō te makanga i te taupoki o tāna kōhua Sunbeam. / Ōtaki woman Robyn Luketina Wineera was badly burned when the lid flew off her Sunbeam crock-pot.

I uia mēnā rānei te kamupene e whai whakaaro ana ki te whakahokinga mai i Aotearoa, ā, kāore i tōtika te whakautu a te māngai, me tāna: “Ko te haumarutanga me te whakamahinga tika i ā mātou hua tētahi o ngā whāinga matua.”

Asked if the company was considering a recall in New Zealand, a spokesperson did not directly answer but said: “Safety and the proper use of our products is one of our top priorities.”

I uia hoki mēnā he amuamu anō nō Aotearoa mō te take nei, i pēnei a Newell: “E motuhake ana ngā āhuatanga o te pānga nei, mō te tōrōkiri e whakapae ana, e ai ki te kiritaki.”

Asked if there had been any other complaints from New Zealand about this issue, Newell responded: “The circumstances around this particular incident are unique in terms of the alleged failure mode described by the consumer.”

Hei tā tētahi māngai o Consumer NZ, Gemma Rasmussen, he amuamu anō mō te Crock-Pot Express Release Cooker, CPE210 i tukuna ki te kamupene i te Hūrae.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Gemma Rasmussen​ said a separate complaint was made to the organisation in July about the Crock-Pot Express Release Cooker, CPE210.

I mea atu te tangata ki a Consumer NZ, he korohū e “pupū ake ana i te taupoki, nā whai anō i pahū te takirere, ā, i pāngia e ngā pāhunutanga taumata rua”. E rua ngā tau whakamahia ai te kōhua.

The person told Consumer NZ the crock-pot had “steam pouring out of the lid seal and the valve blew up, which resulted in second-degree burns”. The crock-pot had been used for two years.

I whakapā a Consumer NZ ki a Newell Brands hei māngai mō te kiritaki, ā, i kī mai rātou i te ‘whakatewhatewhangia’ te pānga pāhunutanga, ka mutu, e kore e oti i a rātou te kōrero kia oti rā anō te whakatewhatewha.

Consumer NZ contacted Newell Brands on behalf of the customer, and was told the burn incident was ‘under investigation’ and it could not comment until the investigation was completed.

Mēnā i pā mai tētahi raru ki te tangata, e marohitia nei tāna whakapā ki te tari Government's Trading Standards ki tradingstandards@mbie.govt.nz.

People who experienced a product safety issue were advised to contact the Government's Trading Standards department at tradingstandards@mbie.govt.nz.

Me kua tōrōkiri te rawa, e oti i te kiritaki te whai whakahokinga pūtea e ai ki te Consumer Guarantees Act. He motika tā te kaihoko kia hihira, kia kimi i te raru waihanga, kia mōhio mēnā rānei nō te kiritaki kē te hē, hei tā Rasmussen.

If a product was faulty, consumers could get a refund or replacement under the Consumer Guarantees Act. The retailer had the right to assess it to see what the manufacturing problem is, or if it was user error, Rasmussen said.

Supplied He tini ngā momo whakamahinga o te kōhua, tae rā anō ki te momo whakamahinga hei kōhua pēhanga, hei kōhua pōturi rānei. / The crock-pot had a number of different functions, including operating as a pressure cooker or a slow cooker.

E ai ki a Simon Gallagher te kaihautū ratonga kiritaki ki Hīkina Whakatutuki, kua whāia e MBIE ngā pūrongo haumarutanga e rua i te tangata ōrite mō te Sunbeam Express Multi Cooker Crock-Pot.

Simon Gallagher​, head of consumer services at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, said MBIE had received two product safety reports from the same person for the Sunbeam Express Multi Cooker Crock-Pot.

“Ā mohoa nei, kāore anō a MBIE kia whai i tētahi whakamōhiotanga mō te tononga whakahokinga rawa tūao i te kaiwhakarato,” hei tāna.

“At this stage MBIE hasn’t received a voluntary product safety recall notification from the supplier,” he said.

“Heoti, kua āta whakapāngia rātou kia whakamōhio atu i te raru, ngā taipitopito i tae ki a mātou, kia marohi hoki i tētahi tononga whakahokinga rawa tūao mēnā kāore te rawa e haumaru ana, mēnā e whakapae ana rānei.”

“However, we have proactively contacted them to advise them of the issue, the details provided to us and also to recommend they do a voluntary recall if the product is or may be unsafe.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.