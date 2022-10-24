Struggling RSE contractors turning to foodbanks to feed workforce

Blue skies are welcomed sight for RSE workers, but long spells of wet weather can see their hours and income dry up.

Some vineyard contractors in Marlborough are using the region’s food bank to feed their migrant workforce, says a support group for Pacific communities.

Marlborough Pacific Trust general manager Amaroa Katu said some contracting companies, including those that supplied the region’s vineyards with RSE workers, and some individuals, had contacted her asking for help with food.

Katu said the requests started during the height of the Covid pandemic, but had kept going, perhaps due to a particularly wet winter, which meant vineyard workers weren't always able to do a full working week.

Katu said she was meeting with the New Zealand Ethical Employers group in the coming weeks to discuss the situation.

“When things like this arise, it’s the [NZ] Ethical Employers who work directly with the contractors as to why things like this are happening,” Katu said.

The Marlborough Pacific Trust had a duty to look after the Pacific community, and would organise help from food banks if needed, she said.

The Marlborough Foodbank was established to help people in the community access food and hygiene supplies when they were in need.

The Government’s Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme allowed companies in the horticulture and viticulture industries to hire workers from overseas when there was not enough New Zealanders to fill positions.

123rf/Stuff Covid and a wet winter meant some RSE workers struggled to make ends meet during their time in Marlborough.

The scheme was thrust under the spotlight earlier this year when poor living conditions among RSE workers in Blenheim were exposed.

Katu said the contractors were “usually really good”.

“It was only when we had Covid and the onset of the bad weather, outside that they don’t normally need assistance.

“When we’ve had flooding, because they work outside in the vineyards, and some of the vineyards were impacted more than others, ... they were unable to work.

“It’s only those things where contactors haven’t been able to support their workers. Most of them are fine, but the smaller outfits may say ‘look, are you able to cover a couple of these things?’”

MDC/Supplied The wettest July on record and the August downpours meant some vineyards were unworkable for long periods.

With Blenheim having just experienced its wettest July on record, quickly followed by the devastating August downpours, Amalgamated Workers Union NZ regional organiser Michelle Johnston believed weeks of reduced hours, or no work for days on end, could have contributed to the problem.

Changes made to the RSE policy in 2021 required employers to guarantee each worker a minimum 30-hour wage, even if work couldn’t be done due to bad weather, and pay a minimum living wage of $22.10 an hour – 90 cents above the National Minimum Wage of $21.20 an hour.

But whether they worked, or got paid for, 30 hours or not, they still had to pay their rent and other deductions, including travel costs. They were often paying back their employers for getting them to New Zealand in the first place.

Human Rights Commission/Stuff Some RSE workers have to buy their own winter work clothing, some of which falls under PPE, most of which should be provided free of charge.

“When they come over (to work) it’s through a loan because they don’t have the money to get here, so as soon as they set foot in the country, they’re in debt, and they’re having to pay back their loans, paying back their airfares etc, it’s not really a good system.

“What happens a lot too is that even when they’re not going to work, they’re still deducted the fuel money each week from their pay when they’re using the van. There’s certainly nothing that’s not deducted, so they’re not left with much, so if they’re having to go to food banks, that’s quite concerning,” she said.

“People forget why these guys are here. The whole reason is to send money back to family and their villages in the Pacific, so it’s very hard for them to do that if they can’t afford food themselves here,” she said.

AUCKLAND UNIVERSITY Some RSE workers come from as far away as Tuvalu, meaning the airfare they have to repay can be sky-high.

New Zealand Ethical Employers chief executive Tanya Powhare said the Government, unions and industry leaders were looking into how deductions for air fares, loans and work-related costs were being handled, and said changes would be made to alleviate financial strain on RSE workers if needed.

“These are the things that are being drilled down, and are actually being reviewed right now.

“Additional to that, the Tripartite is meeting to look at the short-term changes and improvements that we can make for the benefit of RSE workers. There are a number of areas we’re looking into, and accommodation standards and deductions are among those,” she said.

The Future of Work Tripartite Forum was a partnership between the Government, Business New Zealand and the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

Powhare said each RSE worker’s circumstance was different, and that any deductions had to be pre-approved by the Labour Inspectorate before being passed on.