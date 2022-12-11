Honesty and transparency are the next big disruptors for business

In 2022 greenwashing is rife, says Florence Van Dyke. “Walking into your local supermarket you will be inundated with words like ‘biodegradable’, ‘natural’ and ‘green’ on product packaging, often with no data to back them up.”

OPINION: Greenwashing made the Merriam-Webster dictionary this quarter. At the same time, John Brackenridge, NZ Merino co-founder, one of New Zealand’s most successful global businesses, named honesty the biggest business disruptor for this decade.

We know that Millennials aged 26 to 40 are driving businesses to prioritise values. What we are also learning is that Gen Z, aged between 12 and 25, are demanding the proof of those values. It will be honesty, transparency and measuring impact – the ability to communicate genuine sustainability action to consumers – that defines international business success in the decade to come.

Younger generations’ demand for honesty is justified. In 2022 greenwashing is rife. Walking into your local supermarket you will be inundated with words like ‘biodegradable’, ‘natural’ and ‘green’ on product packaging, often with no data to back them up.

There’s a growing list of businesses that are also carbonwashing: signing up to carbon measurements or adding their name to the latest carbon club to pledge future carbon neutrality, without taking steps to actually reduce their emissions today. A promise to be net-zero carbon in 2030 or 2050 is not credible if there is not a plan to get there.

Why do businesses feel the need to make ‘green’ claims which don’t really claim anything? It is a response to a seismic shift in consumer demand. In a Global Sustainability Study across 19 countries and 11,700 people published last month, 66% rank sustainability as a top five value driver.

Even more significant is that this number is up 16% from last year. Despite inflation, delays due to supply chain disruptions and the rising costs of energy internationally, people care about the state of the planet.

This is a trend that is here to stay through the rise and fall of economic cycles, and more than ever, the private sector is on the hook. In many industries and markets a base level of sustainability has become a license to play. The Global Sustainability Study chief executive aptly summarises the findings “consumers will continue to expect more from companies and those [companies] that don’t adapt and innovate, even in spite of hurdles such as inflationary pressures, will suffer in regards to their long-term profitability and viability”.

New Zealand is particularly well placed to leverage this shift, We are perceived internationally as a values-led economy that has strong environmental and social standards. But that reputation is ours to lose. In 2001 the Ministry for the Environment commissioned a study that found that “our clean green image does have a significant export value – our environmental image is a key driver of the value of goods and services in the international marketplace”.

Twenty years later, that image is eroding, and when younger generations ask for proof, we will not always be in a position to provide it.

In order for New Zealand to maintain our global perception as a leader in sustainable business, we need to take action. Businesses need to approach sustainability holistically – including their social and environmental impact and the effects of their business on community, supply chain, employees and governance as well as customers.

We need to make hard calls now that will pay off later: measuring carbon emissions and taking action to reduce them; removing single-use plastic and decreasing packaging; working with suppliers to reduce upstream social and environmental impacts; understanding the role that businesses play in the communities they operate in; and acknowledging employees as stakeholders by bringing them to to the table in key decision-making.

Businesses that can show transparency and honesty in their social and environmental action will come out on top as the younger generation gain spending power. Honesty can seem risky to businesses as more and more companies are called out for greenwashing, but the good news is that no company has this 100% right. Consumers value genuine efforts to do better when they are communicated honestly, and there’s a commitment to ongoing improvement.

There are businesses in New Zealand that are poised to succeed from these shifting trends. In particular we will see the rise of Māori-owned and led businesses, which often integrate care for people and planet across their operations in a way that goes far beyond Western ideas of sustainability.

Awhi, a Whanganui-based and iwi-owned agribusiness, is one example. Their tagline, “looking after nature so nature looks after us”, comes with statistics: 511 hectares of native bush fenced, 5.7km of fencing to keep stock out of waterways, and a single annual honey harvest to maintain the health of bees and honey that can be traced to specific native forests.

Supplied Nelson's Tohu Wines received one of 50 Best in Show awards for its Whenua Matua Chardonnay at the 2021 Decanter Wine Awards.

A second example is Wakatū Incorporation, which owns multiple brands including Kono, Annie’s Fruit Straps, Tohu Wines and Hop Federation. Wakatū Incorporation recently wrote a 500-year plan – mapping out what they want their community, Te Tauihu, to look like in 500 years’ time, with the voices of rangatahi, iwi, elders, councillors and the public all at the table.

The vision is Tūpuna Pono: to be good ancestors: “our vision recognises what is important to the generations of Te Tauihu – balance and regeneration, leaving a legacy that we can be proud of and contributing to a higher purpose beyond ourselves.” Importantly the leaders of both organisations recognise that their businesses are on a journey and that taking action today is the most important first step.

Florence Van Dyke is the Head of Sustainability at NZ Trade and Enterprise.

These narratives will shine on the world stage surrounded by claims like ‘clean and green’ that increasingly mean nothing to consumers. Today’s 12 to 25-year olds, Gen Z, will have more spending power by 2030 than Millennials, the generation above them. That is only seven years away. They are looking for values-led businesses that are acting with people and planet in mind and demanding that businesses act honestly and with integrity.

Aotearoa can gain value from meeting these demands, but that will not happen by resting on an eroding green image. We have an opportunity to measure impact, to share our unique stories of people and place to become a global leader in sustainable business. The time to act is now.