Calls for inquiry into forestry practices after boy killed at beach

The Forest Owners Association's Grant Dodson told RNZ's Morning Report the weak soil geology on East Coast is partly to blame for the forestry waste.

Moral responsibility for a child’s death on a slash-ridden Gisborne beach lies with the local forestry industry, the Environmental Defence Society says.

The young boy died on Waikanae Beach on Wednesday night, with the Gisborne Herald reporting witnesses saying he was struck by a floating log, which was part of wood slash – the debris left after harvesting – still in the water from Cyclone Hale, .

Police described the incident as a “tragic accident”. The death has been referred to the coroner.

Environmental Defence Society chief executive Gary Taylor said the foresters generating the slash should be held morally accountable.

Legal liability was a matter for the coroner and the police to investigate, he said.

He called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the slash.

Supplied Log debris and slash along Waikanae Beach, Gisborne, on Thursday morning.

Any inquiry would need to be “free from direct influence and the forestry companies themselves”, he said.

Taylor called for an “urgent tightening up” of forestry regulations, particularly the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry.

He said the forestry industry’s practice of clear felling, in which almost an entire area of forest is cut down, was “completely inappropriate” and detrimental to the environment.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Environmental Defence Society chief executive Gary Taylor has called for an “urgent tightening up” of forestry regulations. (File photo)

In a statement, Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement he was open to an inquiry into land management practices in the Gisborne area.

“I offer condolences to the family and community during this difficult time. I am unable to comment on the specifics of the situation as I understand it has been referred to the coroner,” he said.

“I am, however, open to an independent inquiry into land management practices on highly erodible soils in the Tairāwhiti district.”

Measures had been put in place to reduce the effects of heavy rain events, including rapid replanting, slash management and retiring forestry blocks, Nash said.

The Gisborne region was particularly prone to damage from weather events due to an inherently higher risk of erosion than other parts of the country, he said.

Supplied Forestry Minister Stuart Nash says he will support an inquiry into land management practices in Tairāwhiti.

The Eastland Wood Council, a collective voice for the Gisborne forestry industry, said in a statement on Thursday it would support any inquiry.

“First and foremost, we are sending our aroha to the family and our thoughts and sympathies are with them,” a spokesperson said.

“We stand ready to be part of any inquiries and will work with authorities to support whānau where possible.”

The council has been contacted for further comment.

A spokesman for Environment Minister David Parker said the slash problem on East Coast beaches was of concern and he sympathised with those who were suffering with the consequences.

Local authorities and government departments were investigating the origins of the slash, he said.

”The source and content of the woody debris is currently being assessed. That said, forestry companies and landowners who plant and harvest wood products must comply with established rules around those activities and the relevant council is responsible for monitoring and enforcing the rules.”

In 2018, the Gisborne District Council prosecuted five forestry companies for poor forestry harvesting and management, imposing fines varying between $124,700 and $379,500.

The Natural and Built Environment Bill, which is being considered by a select committee and will replace the RMA, would increase the penalties for environmental breaches and provide tools to strengthen enforcement.

The bill would increase the maximum fines for environmental offences from $300,000 to $1 million for individuals and $600,000 to $10 million for companies.

The Gisborne District Council is expected to release advice on staying safe on local beaches, which are widely covered in slash and debris.