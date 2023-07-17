Navigating the future of cost-effective fuel

SPONSORED: Kora is a fuel savings card provider that allows members to save 10 cents a litre every time they fill.

With the government’s fuel excise tax finally lifted, fuel prices have instantly trended back up towards their old wallet-frightening peak.

For the PSA, a trade union representing over 80,000 Kiwis, this change has had a big impact. Some members are turning to belt-tightening measures that might have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago - those tense moments of having to choose either fuel or other necessary bills, at the start of each week.

But the union, built on creating a better working life for its members, hasn’t accepted defeat.

In fact, last year it teamed up with fuel discount card Kora to ensure PSA members would have access to cheaper fuel no matter the changes to costs of living. Twelve months on, they’re seeing the fruits of that partnership.

PSA members access fuel discounts

“We have 87,000 members working in public and community services across Aotearoa,” says PSA Plus & Facilities Lead Samantha Wright. “Like everyone, they have been affected by the cost of living over the past year. For many, fuel is one of the largest household expenditure items each week.”

“The PSA has access to a range of benefits and discounts, and we were really pleased to partner with Kora to enable our members to access fuel discounts.”

Kora is a fuel savings card provider which started up two years ago. It provides its members two cards - one for Mobil fuel stations, and the other for Waitomo (reaching collectively more than 300 fuel sites around NZ, from the far north right down to Invercargill). By using these cards, members save 10 cents a litre every time they fill.

“Since July 2022,” adds Wright, “over 1,200 PSA members collectively saved more than $87,000 on fuel using Kora - that’s money which they put to other uses, helping with other rising household bills.”

PSA Organiser Sio Suluape Kasipale agrees. “We all fall on weeks where there are bills piling up, or you simply don’t have the means to fork out for gas. Kora has been nothing but a blessing.”

The PSA has been able to get the word out about the discounts via its monthly newsletter, which keeps members up to date on the various benefits of the union. In addition to fuel savings, the PSA also offers members lifestyle and retail deals, cheap holiday home rental, and group rates on insurance products.

Not just for unions

The PSA’s partnership with Kora has been a massive boon for the Kiwis it represents, but Kora isn’t just for trade unions. Any individual or family can sign up, plus businesses looking to provide similar benefits to their employees as the PSA has for its people.

“Kora has helped customers save over $750,000 since starting up two years ago,” says Kora CEO Liza Cox-Hancy. “That means in two years, we’ve pumped more than 7 million litres through Waitomo and Mobil all at a discounted price.”

For individuals, anyone filling up just twice a month can save an average of $110 per year. For households it’s more like $250-$400 a year. When you add in boats or other fuel-related equipment then the savings pile up even higher.

Small businesses are reporting similar results. “On average, we see small businesses use at least 250 litres a month in fuel,” notes Cox-Hancy, “so that is more like $25 a month saved or $300 a year. That pays for a Christmas lunch shout!”

Kora can also help business owners manage their fleets and understand their vehicle costs by creating detailed reports, and it provides a dedicated website page to help staff members join the programme via their employer.

Signing up is very simple, something a lot of happy customers have pointed out in Kora’s Trustpilot reviews (which at time of writing sit at 90% either four or five stars). Individuals just need their driver licence and bank account number (or credit card), and about 10 minutes. Business owners can sign up online with the same details, or contact Kora directly.

To sign up as an individual or to start offering Kora as a benefit to your team, visit Kora’s website here.