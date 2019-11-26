Christchurch's aerospace plans need work and investment - report

Seequent civil and environmental general manager Daniel Wallace accepts the grand prize at this year's NZ Aerospace Challenge.

Christchurch can be a "globally distinctive" aerospace centre, but only with hard work and investment, a new report says.

The Government-commissioned report, released on Tuesday, sets targets to help put Christchurch at the centre of New Zealand's aerospace industry by 2025, attracting new businesses with hundreds of employees.

The aerospace sector includes the research, design, building, testing, launch and servicing of satellites, drones, flying vehicles, space launch vehicles, and manned and unmanned spacecraft.

KIERAN FANNING/STUFF A rocket test launch from New Zealand-founded company Rocket Lab.

The report says the city's large electronic manufacturing cluster, "unique" physical attributes and current testing facilities give it "a head start on the global stage".

READ MORE:

* No harm found in putting on fake 'shooting star' shows, says Space Agency

* Rocket Lab's secret payload owned by Mexican defence agency

* Space 3.0 – how it will solve problems here on Earth

* New Zealand's space policy: Government lays out rocket rules and United States pact

"Christchurch has to build on its strengths, and one of its competitive advantages lies in aerospace", it says, describing the sector as "a global opportunity".

The report was done for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) by Deloitte with input from ChristchurchNZ, business, education providers and industry.

CHRIS HUTCHING/STUFF A Canterbury University drone demonstrated at the 2019 New Zealand Aerospace Challenge.

It sets out a roadmap as a first step to boost the sector.

Key suggestions are forming an advisory group, establishing an aerospace incubator, setting up testing facilities and an open-source data platform, identifying existing demand, establishing an investment fund, and offering an annual aerospace prize.

Mark Rocket, an aerospace entrepreneur who chairs the Christchurch Aerospace Centre, said the plan was "extremely doable" and it was an exciting time for the city.

"We already have a lot of aerospace work going on in the city that we can leverage off and build more capability. We need to build on on what we have to become a centre of excellence."

Rocket Lab Rocket Lab, a company co-founded by Mark Rocket, prepares a launch.

The report lists Christchurch's strengths in the aerospace sector.

They include strong links between industry, government and academic institutions, the reputation of graduates, and having both the Christchurch Aerospace Centre and the New Zealand Aerospace Challenge located in the city.

It says Christchurch's low rainfall and cloud cover, low air traffic and easy access to Lyttelton Port and Christchurch Airport make it ideal for launches.

The report notes that with one third of the county's manufacturing workers in Christchurch, the city has "an existing competitive advantage" in that area. It could also become "world renowned in the area of of aerospace data.

However, the report says Christchurch needs to attract the right skills and create job opportunities in the sector, and encourage existing businesses to expand or pivot into aerospace.

MBIE has already established the New Zealand Space Agency to help boost the country's space industry and ensure the legislation works.

Rocket said among the key moves for the city were to establish an international test bed, for which there were plenty of suitable locations, and to get enough venture capital.

Seequent/Supplied Seequent's website monitors lake health by analysing satellite data and won the NZ Aerospace Challenge 2019.

"Internationally there are huge pots to dip into for venture capital, but in New Zealand those pots are a little bit smaller so its always a tricky issue here."

Christchurch could be a gateway to space in the same way it was already a gateway to Antarctica, Rocket said.

"It's just another extreme environment.

"It would be great to see more New Zealand entrepreneurs and investors getting into aerospace technology."

The aerospace plan can be downloaded at http://www.christchurchnz.org.nz/publications/