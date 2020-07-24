Otago Polytechnic to build $31 million trade training centre

A new $31.7 million trade training centre at Otago Polytechnic has received a $28m boost from the Government.

A new multimillion-dollar trades training centre will create more workers for New Zealand's workforce, pump millions into Dunedin, and help the wider economy, supporters say.

The purpose-built centre focusing on the building, construction and related trades will be built at Otago Polytechnic’s Forth St campus.

The $31.7 million project includes a $28m grant and loan from the Government.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said the project would create 200 new jobs during its construction, and would have a long-term impact for New Zealand.

“This shovel-ready project will also provide a specialist and fit-for-purpose centre of training excellence for the building and construction trades, areas which desperately need well-trained workers for our Government’s pipeline of infrastructure,” he said.

POOL VISION Education Minister Chris Hipkins addresses media after Thursday's Budget announcement included $1.6bn for trades training and apprenticeships. (Video created May 2020)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it was important to grow trades and vocational education.

‘’We’re making training free, supporting firms to take on and keep apprentices and simplifying the whole system to make it easier for learners and employers to use.’’

Otago Polytechnic’s existing building and construction trades programmes were delivered from leased buildings off site. The new facility would include ‘green build’ components.

Chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said the polytechnic had a role to play in the country’s economic recovery.

Construction of the new centre would begin later this year and is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

“[It will help] supply qualified tradespeople for industry that we know local employers, and the country as a whole, will need,” she said.

With several large infrastructure projects under way in Dunedin, including the new hospital, there was demand for more qualified trade workers.

Gibbons said the polytechnic’s second semester vocational enrolments were up by more than 400 compared to the same time last year – an almost 7 per cent increase in domestic full-time equivalent students than had been expected.