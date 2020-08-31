Another chocolate mash-up: L&P lumps

Pascall is hoping L&P and chocolate will prove to be a winning combination.

Pascall New Zealand spokeswoman Christel Maurer said it followed the success of Perky Nana Lumps and Pascall Snifter Lumps earlier in the year.

One in five households bought the Pascall Snifter lumps after their launch in February, and a third of those bought the product more than once, according to Pascall’s parent company Mondelez.

Supplied Pascall’s has launched L&P flavoured lumps, following on from last year’s successful Snifters Lumps.

The company, which also owns Cadbury, has launched a number of products intended to appeal to a sense of nostalgia.

Mondelez had just under a third of local market share, which it said made it the country’s largest chocolate company.

Laura Knight, L&P marketing manager at Coca-Cola Amatil said the company was interested in continuing its relationship with the chocolate company after the launch of L&Ps Pineapple Lumps-flavoured drink earlier this year.

Supplied Marketing lecturer at Auckland University Mike Lee says businesses have to innovate to continue to appeal to consumers.

“We wanted to take our collaboration with these classic Kiwi products one step further,” Knight said.

On Sunday, marketing expert Dr Mike Lee told Stuff that brands needed to innovate to maintain relevance.

“If you keep doing the same thing over and over again there is a risk that someone will come along and just do something that people think is very innovative, and you are left being the old dusty brand on the shelf.”

Innovation could also discourage competitors from even trying out some of those flavours, Lee said.

Whittaker’s has just launched its Brewed Ginger Caramel block, mixing together Bundaberg ginger beer and its milk chocolate.

A Cadbury Favourites Kiwi limited edition will be relaunched in a few weeks, with items such as Peppy Chews and chocolate fish. The company released a Kiwi edition Cadbury favourites in 2017 and has kept the mix of bars.