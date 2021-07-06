Queenstown council seeking another 15 Rod Drury-types to help diversity economy

Xero founder Rod Drury moved his life and businesses to Queenstown after retiring as the company's chief executive.

When Rod Drury retired as Xero chief executive in 2018, he made Queenstown his base for mountain biking and for business.

Accountant Hayley Hobson​ moved her international tax advisory skills and her family to Wānaka and set up her own firm after life in Sydney became too hard.

Food technology entrepreneur Alex Worker​ is developing two new businesses after moving his family to Queenstown from Panama when Covid-19 changed their lives.

They are among the stars of a new campaign to attract business leaders, employers and talent to the Queenstown Lakes District to help diversify the region’s tourism-based economy.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Council economic development adviser Sharon Fifield says the council wants people to build and life and a business in the area.

Queenstown Lakes District Council economic development adviser Sharon Fifield​ said the focus of the $75,000 pilot project was to encourage up to 15 “team builders” to move to the district.

“This isn’t a mass talent attraction campaign ... it’s not around growth as such. It’s about creating new opportunities,” she said.

Covid-19 had hit the economy hard, with six out of 10 local jobs in the tourism industry and four of 10 reliant on international tourism.

The council had also focused work and funding, including a $20 million government package, on plans to diversify the economy.

Already under way was the proposed Silverlight Film Studio, near Wānaka, and the $45m Research and Innovation Queenstown centre.

Efforts are being made to diversify Queenstown's economy post Covid-19.

The new council-driven campaign was about shining the spotlight on exciting initiatives outside of tourism and making it easier for people to base their business in the district, Fifield said.

There were some challenges including the district having a small economy, being a long way from market and the high cost of land and housing, but the area had significant lifestyle benefits, she said.

A new website, Home for Healthier Business, featured information and data on demographics, schools, connectivity, property, legal and immigration advice, and contacts for further information.

“The idea is you can build a life and build a business [in Queenstown].”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Highground brands managing director Alex Worker is keen to encourage other entrepreneurs to Queenstown.

The council hoped it would attract people who already had property or ties to the district, or those abroad who wanted to come back to New Zealand.

Alex Worker already had an investment property in Jacks Point when he approached the council to discuss the possibility of basing his food technology business in the district.

He liked the area’s welcoming environment and the readily available infrastructure, including the international airport, schools, hospitals and roads.

“I think diversification is absolutely fundamental to the prosperity of this region ... but it doesn’t need to be growth for scale’s sake,” he said.

“A lot of this can be growth for natural capitals’ sake.”

Exporting projects he was working on from Queenstown included fermented South Island black foot paua, working in conjunction with the head chef at Amisfield winery, and Lilo Desserts, a cheesecake company using leftover cherry and stone fruit waste from Central Otago.

Worker said he had been operating in the region for four months and expected to manufacture elsewhere while employing about 10 people locally.

There were already many highly-skilled migrants in the district who would be qualified for the work, he said.