New spirit rises from Marlborough's iconic grapes

Rather than adding botanicals, a new gin uses alcohol extracted from Marlborough sauvignon blanc grapes.

Gin from wine? It may sound strange, but for a Marlborough winery it makes perfect sense and they hope gin drinkers will agree.

The Giesen Group is using the alcohol extracted for its zero per cent Marlborough sauvignon blanc to make a new grape-based gin, aptly named Strange Nature.

Giesen chief winemaker Duncan Shouler​ said the alcohol extracted from the grapes grown in Marlborough was really high quality.

“It is deliciously naturally sweet, with a great body, and has really clear background characteristics of sauvignon blanc. So there is mango, guava and tropical fruits and a lovely balance to it.

“Having tasted it quite a few times, it was looking like it could be a gin quite easily, without a lot more work,” he said.

Giesen Group purchased its own spinning cone last year – a high-tech machine, manufactured in Australia, critical to making high quality zero per cent alcohol wines.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Giesen chief winemaker Duncan Shouler said the alcohol extracted from the grapes grown in Marlborough was really high quality and a perfect base for gin.

Valued at more than $1 million, the machine – often used in perfume making – gently distils wine into three layers: aroma, alcohol and body.

Run 24 hours from Monday to Friday, the spinning cone is capable of producing about 20,000 litres of alcohol-free wine per week.

Shouler said they had been playing with several botanicals like coriander, angelicas, and citrus to try to craft a gin.

“But every time we added more botanicals we were taking away from that natural flavour of sauvignon blanc, so we tried with just juniper [the berry used as backbone flavour for gins].

“Juniper has to be there in gin, so we just tried different levels of juniper, put that in the spirit, and it was fantastic,” Shouler said.

Strange Nature is 44 per cent alcohol and has a bit more juniper than a normal gin to balance the pronounced character of sauvignon blanc.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Giesen Group was the first winery in the country to purchase its own spinning cone to make zero alcohol wines.

Giesen Wine makes the sauvignon blanc spirit in its Blenheim winery while juniper comes from Macedonia and is distilled in Christchurch.

The final blending and bottling is made at Giesen winery.

Shouler said he never thought he would end up up making gin.

“There was an opportunity to do it and the cool thing was we were making gin... essentially with wine.

Shouler said gin and tonic was probably become one of the biggest competitors to sauvignon blanc.

“Because it is in the refreshment category, you are talking about something alcoholic, refreshing, slightly fruity and well-balanced and sauvignon blanc fits that profile as does gin and tonic.

“So most people who drink sauvignon blanc also enjoy gin and tonic, including myself,” he said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Strange Nature is blended and bottled at Giesen winery in Blenheim.

About 2,000 litres of Strange Nature gin have been bottled and another 3,000 litres are planned follow.

The beverage company is currently doing researches on using the spirit of its 0% Merlot as a brandy base.

Giesen Group General Manager Kyle Skene said they saw a massive opportunity for New Zealand with the spirit.

“Our sauvignon blanc wine is famous worldwide and here is a gin with the same characteristics.”