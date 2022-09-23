Milk kegs and biodegradable gardening pots get Government funding

Kaipaki Dairies has received funding from the Plastics Innovation Fund to expand its refillable milk bottle operations.

The Government is funding milk kegs, biodegradable gardening pots and new programmes to create recycled construction materials, as part of its fund to reduce plastic waste.

Environment Minister David Parker has announced almost $6 million to find four projects, as part of the previously announced $50 million Plastics Innovation Fund.

Parker announced $5.57 million worth of new projects on Friday, including one which would see more biodegradable pots used to sell seedlings and plants at gardening stores. The aim was to make biodegradable pots more attractive to mainstream stores, which often sell plants in plastic containers.

He also announced funding for Kaipaki Dairies’ milk kegs. Kaipaki has been operating a popular zero-waste milk scheme in Waikato, which lets customers fill their own milk bottles rather than buy milk in supermarkets’ plastic bottles. It also installs milk taps at cafes and offices.

Parker expected the funding for Kaipaki Dairies to reduce the need for plastic milk bottles by 1 million each year.

Kaipaki said it started its milk taps because New Zealand’s consumption of milk bottles exceeded the amount of plastic bottles which could be recycled, meaning up to 400 million milk bottles were going into landfills each year.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker has announced new funding for projects to reduce plastic waste.

The final two projects were focused on making recycled construction materials.

A joint venture by Marley NZ, Waste Management and Unitec would turn old PVC and HDPE pipes into new pipes.

And another company, Policon, would be funded to expand its New Zealand-based polystyrene recycling capability. Policon turned polystyrene into building products.

The Plastics Innovation Fund was launched last year, as the Government announced its intention to eventually ban the use of many common single-use plastics.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The hotel industry is getting serious about reducing plastic waste such as single serve butter sachets and plastic shampoo bottles.

By 2025, Parker said he wanted the country to stop using plastic plates, straws and some polystyrene products.

The Ministry for the Environment estimated that 60% of plastic imported to New Zealand was used as packaging.

As part of a separate fund, the “Waste Minimisation Fund”, Parker said the Government would contribute $994,900 to develop a “regulated plastic packaging product stewardship scheme”. He said the NZ Packaging Forum and NZ Food and Grocery Council would also contribute $1,361,000 to the scheme.