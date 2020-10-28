Forsyth Barr extends stadium sponsorship in 'multi-million dollar' deal

Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith and Dunedin Venues Management chief executive Terry Davies explain why they are sticking with the sponsorship deal.

Dunedin's covered stadium has housed some of the world's biggest acts, and the company behind its name has extended its naming right another decade.

Forsyth Barr recommitment to the stadium through to 2031, was a '’multi-million dollar commitment'’, managing director, Neil Paviour-Smith, said.

That was more than what the financial investment company paid for the stadium naming rights when it opened in 2011, not that he was giving details of that commitment.

The covered venue had exceeded its expectations, particularly for concerts.

The venue has increasingly hosted big name artists, and before the Covid-19 pandemic had featured Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Kendrick Lamar, pumping millions into the Dunedin economy.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Forsyth Barr Stadium staff cut after lost ABs, Highlanders games

* Elton John, the parking wardens and the ticket bonanza

* Elton John, Queen, Highlanders: Dunedin's big week puts crunch on accommodation

* Pop star Pink pumps $14 million into Dunedin economy

* Dunedin's financial windfall from covered Forsyth Barr Stadium outweighs council's cost: venue managers



The stadium opened in 2011 with out-of-Dunedin visitors injecting an estimated $77 million into the city. In 2018 alone, 236,000 patrons attended concerts and an All Black test at the venue.

The financial return had the backing of Forsyth Barr, with the stadium '’acknowledged as one of the best facilities in the world'’, Paviour-Smith said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith said the stadium is “one of the best facilities in the world”.

Covid-19 had no impact on the negotiations, he said.

Dunedin Venues Management chief executive Terry Davies said a 20-year corporate partnership was a ‘’relatively rare thing’’.

He remained “fairly ’bullish’' about the stadium’s prospects, with domestic events holding up well, and international acts hoped for by the end of 2021.

The venue remained in talks with international promoters, and he expected a period of regrowth in the coming years.

He estimated the stadium had lost four major concerts due to the pandemic.'’I think we are going to have an incredible period ahead of us to be fair, I think we are going to have a massive rebound once we get back to some sort of normality'’.

He was conscious of the new covered stadium earmarked for Christchurch, but reiterated that the Dunedin venue, which had a good relationship with promoters, would fight for events.

While 2020 had been a difficult year for many industries, the commitment from the company to the stadium sent a strong signal to ‘’the future of the stadium, the region and the economy”, Paviour-Smith said.