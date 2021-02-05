Travelling (and working) during a time of Covid - a Kiwi's overseas journey

Sam Deuchrass, a former Southlander who works for Dunedin-based company Animation Research Ltd, travelled extensively during Covid-19 pandemic.

He has been on an almost deserted fairway with Tiger Woods, undergone 40 covid tests and travelled extensively through the United States during a global pandemic.

And now Sam Deuchrass is counting down the days until he leaves quarantine in Christchurch and can visit his family in the deep South.

It has been a hectic year for the 25-year-old, who has completed (almost) two sets of quarantine, travelled to 24 states and 80 cities across America, and reckons he wore a mask for ''150 days straight''.

Deuchrass was bitten by the photography bug while studying at Otago University, so much so that his photography started to overshadow his studies.

His photography work started to get noticed internationally, and the Dunedin student ended-up winning a photographic prize from National Geographic, and support from camera companies.

At the end of his studies in 2017 he applied for a job with Dunedin company Animation Research Ltd (ARL) to be the ball tracking operator on the Black Caps' tour.

'’I’m a cricket nut, but I love sports in general.’’

Sam Deuchrass/Supplied Sam Deuchrass built up a CV of stunning photos from the South.

That work involved setting-up cameras, which in turn were operated from a studio, so each ball could be tracked from the release point of the bowler to the impact point on the batsmen.

That information was integral for cricket's decision review system.

After what he thought was a ‘temporary gig’, Deuchrass moved over to Colorado to work for an adventure media company in 2018.

But he continued to do freelance work with ARL as the company picked up more golf work in the United States.

Later that year he moved back to New Zealand and covered the Black Caps' summer, but by 2019 found himself back home in Invercargill and in need of work.

After a few months working at the Tiwai Aluminium Smelter he returned to cover cricket, and then was offered a role to cover the PGA golf tour in 2020.

Sam Deuchrass/Supplied Sam Deuchrass and some of his earlier photography.

That coincided with a return to America, which was soon dealing with a global pandemic and the last year of the Trump presidency.

He recalled when the head of the PGA tour postponed the tour in early February, and he returned to Dunedin where Sir Ian Taylor's staff did a voluntary two weeks’ quarantine.

John Hawkins/Stuff Sir Ian Taylor speaking at the Innovation in business seminar at the Invercargill Kelvin Hotel.

By June he returned to the United States for what would be a five-month stint, and as the on-site operator he would help set-up a cloud-based system for his colleagues back in Dunedin.

Deuchrass said he never contracted Covid, with those working on the PGA tour tested up to twice a week, and would wear a ‘Whoop strap’, which would monitor respiratory rate, heart rate and even their sleep.

Supplied Golf graphics from Dunedin-based company Animation Research Ltd.

It was an unusual experience to be on a golf course with no fans, and suddenly see Tiger Woods a few metres in front of him.

One of his favourite moments was in New York when he got to watch fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox tee off.

Another was taking photos at the US Open, which were sent back to the 3D modellers in Dunedin. But on the 16th tee block he was so wrapped-up in his work that he didn't notice Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods just a few metres in front of him.

Phelan M. Ebenhack Tiger Woods watches his tee shot.

'’I tried to be as discreet as possible . . . I hid behind a giant Rolex watch because I found myself in the middle of the action, so that was pretty surreal.'’

He later left for Australia to do two weeks quarantine before helping with the Indian cricket tour of Australia.

The pandemic meant he and his colleagues found themselves in a 'bubble’ alongside players, which included the same charter flights and hotels.

Covering cricket he would be the ball tracking operator in the DRS process, which involved setting up cameras, which were operated back in a media compound alongside a producer, director and third umpire.

Sam Deuchrass/Supplied Sam Deuchrass at work in America on an almost deserted fairway.

Despite his clear love of sports, his piece of advice was '’you really can't be emotionally invested in it’'.

Covid testing was also an important part of his job, and while it could cause discomfort and it meant he could continue to work.

Supplied Computer graphics from Animation Research Ltd.

Deuchrass gets out of quarantine on Sunday, and was looking forward to catching-up with his family and friends in Invercargill.

But it won't be long before he dons a face mask again and heads to the United States where he will again be involved in ARL's work with the PGA tour.

He then hoped to be the ball tracker for the Ashes series starting in Australia later this year.

''I can't wait.''

Deuchrass said he was fortunate to travel and be able to work during a global pandemic, and enjoyed testing himself.

'’I learnt to be comfortable being uncomfortable, being out of your comfort zone and thrusting yourself into new projects.’’