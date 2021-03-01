Potential Bitcoin link to failed financial adviser Barry Kloogh

Dunedin businessman Barry Kloogh walks from the Dunedin District Court on February 20, 2020, after appearing on a raft of charges following a Serious Fraud Office investigation.

Failed financial adviser Barry Kloogh, who lost nearly $16 million of clients' money in a ponzi scheme, may have been investing in Bitcoin.

Kloogh was sentenced to eight years and 10 months’ jail, with a minimum non-parole period of five years and four months.

“You sir, on your own omission, have not worked an honest day in 25 years,’' the sentencing judge told him in July last year.

Kloogh failed in his appeal of that sentence but, crucially, succeeded in having a $5m reparation order quashed.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Kloogh stands in the dock of the Dunedin District Court for sentencing on July 31, 2020.

But it has since emerged Kloogh claimed he had invested in Bitcoin, even offering it as a service to some investors.

The cryptocurrency, which is not controlled by governments or banks, allows people to use it anonymously – unless they tell others.

A source, who had known Kloogh socially for almost two decades, told Stuff that Kloogh was touting Bitcoin as a possible investment vehicle before his High St office in Dunedin was raided.

The man, who later did some contract work for the financial adviser, recalled Kloogh telling him that he was investing in Bitcoin and the returns were '’insane''.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The former Dunedin business location of Kloogh.

He did not tell the man of the amounts he had invested, “but I got the impression he was really into it”.

Kloogh offered to help him get into cryptocurrencies, but the man declined.

Bitcoin has a volatile trading history, illustrated last week when it tumbled in price after comments from high profile investor Elon Musk.

The Serious Fraud Office, which led the raid on Kloogh’s business in Dunedin and the following investigation, was asked about Kloogh's potential involvement with Bitcoin.

'’Bitcoin was a matter considered in the investigation, but it wasn’t relevant to the charges we filed,'’ a spokesman said.

Kloogh pleaded guilty to 11 charges in March last year, including obtaining by deception, forgery, theft by a person in a special relationship and issuing false statements.

At his sentencing it was revealed Kloogh had told some of his victims that he planned to pay them back, but that was greeted with scepticism by Judge Michael Crosbie.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Kloogh's signature on some documents from a cheated investor.

That was due to Kloogh’s age and the time he would serve in prison, with the judge noting some victims had died while the case progressed through the courts.

The task of unravelling his financial affairs is now with the Official Assignee.

Insolvency and Trustee Services national manager Russell Fildes declined to comment on specific questions from Stuff concerning Kloogh's potential investment in Bitcoin.

'’The Official Assignee can confirm that the administration and investigation into any assets is ongoing and is unable to make any further comment at this time,'' he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Kloogh signature on a financial item.

A glimpse into that investigation can be seen in the last six monthly report filed to the Companies Office, and released on December 4, 2020.

A liquidator was currently involved in an “accounting tracing exercise to determine how stolen funds were spent and whether any might be recoverable”, the report said.

That involved multiple bank accounts and credit cards connected to Kloogh's companies and his personal accounts “over many years”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A former business location of Kloogh.

“It is estimated that the liquidation will take some time to complete due to the complexities and the effect of the fraud. It is not possible to indicate a date of completion at this time,” the report said.

That was little comfort for the dozens of out-of-pocket investors, with several telling Stuff they had never received a satisfactory explanation of where their money had gone.

Some remained puzzled why Kloogh, who had few assets to his name, had attempted to buy one of Dunedin's grandest homes in the months before his office was raided.

Kloogh told investigators he had operated a ponzi scheme for many years and claimed he wanted to correct what he had done, and pay everyone back.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A removal truck outside a property rented by Kloogh. Both vehicles would later be seized

He was known to have spent cash on trips for himself and his wife, leasing late-model European cars, and lending family members money.

His wife Svetlana declined to comment to Stuff on her husband's financial matters including any potential involvement with Bitcoin.

'’I just don't want to talk about it.'’

Stuff This leased Mercedes was seized from outside of Kloogh's address.

Those who invested with Kloogh thought their money had gone to a third-party investment platform, but instead he controlled access to those accounts.

His offending emerged after an accountant spotted irregularities.

A liquidator’s report last year found just $13,500 remained within his two companies, Impact Enterprises and Financial Planning.