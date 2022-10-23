Dunedin-based businesses in liquidation over unpaid $1.2m tax bills

Two Dunedin companies owned by the same man have gone into liquidation owing Inland Revenue $1.2 million.

Two Dunedin-based companies owned by the same man have gone into liquidation over unpaid debts to Inland Revenue of more than $1.2 million.

Clickworks Design Ltd and Clickworks Manufacturing Ltd were put into liquidation in September, after both companies were served with demands for payments.

They were owned by sole director and shareholder Leslie John McKenzie, of Dunedin.

Both companies failed to comply with the demands for payments, according to their respective statements of claim.

It is understood the companies were owed money from a collapsed project involving prison refurbishment through Australian company, Decmil Construction.

The statement of claim shows Clickworks Design Ltd, which was incorporated a decade ago and is registered to a central Dunedin address, owed Inland Revenue $943,300.

That included PAYE of $529,628, non-payment penalties of $145,923, and a late payment/filing penalty of $106,669.

Clickworks Manufacturing Ltd, which was incorporated on October 24, 2017, owes Inland Revenue $315,587, including non-payment penalties of $125,944 and a late payment/filing penalty of $42,090.

McKenzie did not return calls from Stuff.

The liquidations did not affect his other companies, which manufacture steel frames from a factory at Waimate under the trading name Steeltec.

McKenzie is described as a director of Moduletec group on Steeltec’s website, where it says he supports the team in “providing clientele with specialised, high quality and accessible options in steel framing”.

He has a strong history in architecture and design, and has spent “many decades in business and the construction industry”, the website says.

McKenzie is also a licensed building practitioner, and “enjoys driving innovation and efficiency through the use of new technologies, methods and materials”.