Cookie Time set to open second New Zealand Cookie Bar, with more to follow

Cookie Time is opening a new shop, a Cookie Bar, on George St in central Dunedin.

The posters on a boarded-up shop on Dunedin’s main street leave no doubt as to what store is about to open – it’s Cookie Time.

The company is set to open its second New Zealand-based Cookie Time Cookie Bar on George Street, Dunedin’s main shopping area.

The Christchurch-based company, which is now in its 40th year, has returned to the city where it first started selling cookies outside its home base, before distributing its cookies nationwide.

supplied/Stuff Cookie Time managing director Guy Pope-Mayell.

‘’Dunedin has a special place in the Cookie Time world – and we’re thrilled to bring the magical, high energy explosion of flavour and colour that is the Cookie Bar to the heart of the city,’’ said Cookie Time co-founder and managing director Guy Pope-Mayell.

The Dunedin shop, which will open later this month, will offer an all-day dessert breakfast line, including American cereals.

The Cookie Bar will also feature hero “freakshakes”, as featured in the Cookie Time Cookie Bar in Tokyo, Japan.

The first Cookie Time Cookie bar opened in Queenstown in 2010, followed by the Tokyo store in 2013.

SUPPLIED Cookie Time's offerings in Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup have a Japanese twist.

The Cookie Bars also feature in-store karaoke and gift merchandise.

Pope-Mayell said the second New Zealand Cookie Bar had been a while in the making.

“We’ve put a lot of time and thought into testing and proof-pointing the concept domestically and internationally, and then of course the pandemic put the brakes on for a couple of years.

“Now we’re moving into full roll-out mode, and are looking to open a new location each year over the next five years.’’

A Cookie Bar project is also underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.