Popular Dunedin student hotspot 'completely unsafe' - police say

Partygoers at a Dunedin’s Eleven Bar & Club flouted rules under the Government's red Covid setting in this February 2022 video obtained by Stuff.

A popular Dunedin venue aimed at the student market faces the loss of its liquor licence, with police saying they have ‘’no confidence’’ in the premise.

The Octagon nightspot is the subject of a three-day Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority hearing, which started in Dunedin on Tuesday morning.

In his opening statement, Sergeant Stephen Jones said police had ‘’no confidence’’ in those running Eleven Bar, after intoxicated people were found at the bar, as well as the breach of Covid regulations.

The bar made national headlines in February last year, when Stuff showed footage of revellers flouting rules during the Government’s Covid-19 red setting, while inside Eleven Bar and Club.

READ MORE:

* Under fire Dunedin bar in fight to retain liquor licence

* Footage shows nightclub revellers breaking Covid rules before police visit

* The Mish: Your must-read email newsletter for all things Dunedin



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Eleven Bar in Dunedin's Octagon.

The venue, which catered for Dunedin’s large student population, was ‘’completely unsafe’’ for patrons, he said.

In addition, police had requested evidence of training at the establishment, and received no information as to date, while the venue and its managers continuing to breach requirements under the Act.

Jones was seeking the cancellation of the licence for the bar, and its three managers: Naveen Malhotra, Nikesh Singh and Steven Dewe.

While the company was represented by a lawyer, the three managers were not represented by legal representatives, with Malhotra telling ARLA chairperson, Judge Philip Connell, that that was a financial issue.

‘’We invested all our finances in the business,’’ Malholtra, one of three owners in the business, said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Stuart St entrance to Eleven Bar.

The evidence of two witnesses were subject to a non-publication order.

A WorkSafe Inspector told the hearing that she received a complaint about the venue in early 2022, which included not wearing masks, patrons dancing, and not checking vaccine passports under the Covid regulations at the time.

Malhotra did not accept that there had been a breach.

There was another breach reported in April, with Malhotra replying that that was a private function.

Meanwhile, Eleven Bar was subject to a district licensing committee hearing last month, with that hearing to resume at a later date.

The business had recently applied for a renewal of its on-licence, but all three reporting agencies – police, the medical officer of health, and licensing inspector – opposed it.

Police believed the Eleven Bar was responsible for a lot of the noise, litter and disorder reported to authorities in the Octagon.

The hearing continues.