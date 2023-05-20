Death of a department store: the rise and demise of Invercargill's H&J Smith

H&J Smith department store in Invercargill is busy with Christmas shoppers in 2007.

With the news of the demise of Invercargill's iconic department store, H&J Smith, Stuff’s Hamish McNeilly takes a trip down memory lane.

Trust me, there was no greater thrill as a child in Invercargill than visiting the local department store on a Friday night.

And not just any department store, but H&J Smith, which seemed to take up a whole block of great southern land, or at least 12,000 square metres.

That behemoth of a store boasted a digital clock and temperature gauge looming like the eye of Sauron over the corner of Tay and Kelvin streets . It also featured ever-changing shop windows and a sky bridge (A. SKY. BRIDGE) offering unimpeded views down Esk St.

I loved walking through the heavy doors which held back the whistling wind, and into a department store lit-up like a scene out of an American movie.

Kids who didn’t have to get clothes (yes!) could jump from black tile to black tile on the way to the escalator, where you could moonwalk like your hero (I know, this has dated) or teleport into a different world; ie the toy department.

That toy department was jammed with Space Lego, big hair Barbie, Cabbage Patch dolls, Matchbox cars, and new board games that I can still recite the advertising slogans word-for-word: ‘name a fruit that rhymes with reach . . . banana’.

Nicole Johnstone/Stuff Copper Kettle cheese rolls.

Around the corner, and strategically placed were the three best words for anyone who liked their ‘r’s rolled: The Copper Kettle. I remember sliding plastic trays along, while eyeing everything from custard squares to lamingtons before choosing cheese rolls and a milk shake ... banana.

At Easter time a caged hen named Eggo would cluck for any silver coins not used in the outside parking machines, and then deliver a marshmallow egg with much fanfare, at least clucking.

I always thought Eggo was mechanical, but I was stunned to learn this week it was the job of a staff member to roll the eggs down a tube. My whole childhood was a lie.

At Christmastime there would be large lines to get photos with Santa, quite possibly the only person in Southland with clean gumboots.

I can recall school photos where about five boys would all have the same blue sweatshirt purchased from H&J Smith, forever captured in school photos along with Justin crossing his eyes at the exact moment.

Years later I bought my first ever TV (14 inch!), stereo (five CD capability and Dolby stereo sound), and a Stussy shirt from the ‘youth’ orientated store, when I returned from university studies.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff H&J Smith will close with the loss of 220 years under the current proposal.

I remember a kind sales woman assist me when buying lingerie for a girlfriend, I was too scared to touch any items incase someone yelled ‘pervert’, and couldn’t decipher the various sizes written on my sweat-stained piece of paper.

I was living in Dunedin when the H&J Smith store there, which had previously taken over from Arthur Barnett, closed in 2021. That space, once a thriving hub of retail but closed partly due to the impact of Covid, later became a drop-in Covid vaccination center. Go figure.

The family-owned company also had stores in Gore and Queenstown, while those in Balclutha, Nelson and Blenheim had previously shut up shop.

Barry Harcourt The end of the Te Anau H&J Smith store.

The 220 impacted staff were told on Wednesday evening, including that the marketplace was moving away from the traditional department store model which had served the south for 12 decades.

I always make a point of returning to the Invercargill store every time I return home, because it feels like home.

That included at Easter when I checked-out the city’s new mall, which has effectively replaced a large block of the CBD, just across from H&J Smith.

It had some of the stores that you see in every mall across the country, I could have been anywhere.

And it certainly didn’t have a chicken that laid marshmallow eggs.