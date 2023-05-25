Kiwi artist found bankrupt had boldly gone and bought ticket to space

A Kiwi artist who booked a space flight, later spent almost the entire US$100,000 (NZ$162,000) refunded ticket despite bankruptcy proceedings against him.

“The facts of this case are, to my mind, unique,” associate judge Owen Paulsen said, about the recent case before the High Court of Dunedin.

He was not wrong.

The case involved a former Dunedin resident, Michael Craig Scott, who is also known as Makoure (and sometimes as Makouri) Scott, who used to live at Carey’s Bay but had lived overseas over the last decade.

Scott, who could not be reached for comment, said on his website he used to be a sponsored extreme skier until suffering a serious accident. His website said he later turned to art, including working in the art department during filming of the Lord of the Rings.

Scott was officially adjudicated bankrupt on April 23, 2012 – the same month he was refunded USD$100,000 (NZ$162,000) from Virgin Galactic.

More recently, he wanted to return home when his bankruptcy was resolved.

Virgin Galactic A Kiwi artist bought a ticket for the inaugural flight on Virgin Galactic.

However, Scott had not provided his statement of affairs to the Official Assignee until March 2021, meaning he couldn’t be discharged from bankruptcy until March 2024 - three years after providing the information.

Undeterred, Scott applied for a discharge from that bankruptcy, leading to a hearing on May 4, 2023.

While the Official Assignee took no position, two creditors opposed the move.

Supplied A screenshot from Scott's website about his plan to become an artist in space.

Paulsen noted the length of time the matter had been before the courts, and that it

was far from “fait accompli.”

He noted the information provided by Scott was just eight short paragraphs, which mirrored the words of the application, but crucially did not provide sufficient information to support the ruling he sought.

Supplied Michael Craig Scott pictured in Wānaka in a screenshot from his website.

In September 2011, the Bank of New Zealand obtained a summary judgement against Scott for $482,926.66, and three months later sold his property. His original artworks and skis were sold at auction, netting $3,114.80.

The Official Assignee repeatedly tried to contact Scott, by letters, emails and phone calls. But it wasn't until May 2019, when a lawyer returned contact.

Scott finally completed the form in February 2021, dating it August 2012. Six months later he filed an application seeking an order 'annulling' the order declaring him bankrupt. That led to the judge ordering a report from the Official Assignee, which revealed Virgin Galactic transferred USD$100,000 (NZ$162,000) into Scott's account, after buying a ticket on the first commercial space flight.

Virgin Galactic, a space company founded in 2004 by Sir Richard Branson, had planned for a rocket ship to take eight people: two pilots and six passengers, into the lower limits of space.

On his website Scott said: ‘’I aim to be the first professional artist in space when, as a founding 100 member, Virgin Galactic takes off in 2011’’.

‘’My seat is booked, and I'm ready for take off.’’

According to the website he was snowboarding in Canada when “I flicked Sir Richard an email offering to donate a painting to help decorate the rocket, thinking it would be cool to have one of my paintings in a spaceship”.

Six weeks later Scott, who was diving in the Caribbean, heard from Branson, who reportedly invited him to meet with his London team.

‘’By the time I got to town I started wondering if they had any spare seats. (Virgin Galactic) loved my paintings and I proceeded to make one of the very first space bookings.’’

Scott, on his website, said it took three years selling his art to save-up for the ticket.

Of the NZ$162,000 refunded from his ticket, Scott was believed to have spent all but $892.90 between July 2012 and December 2012, a period coming after he was declared bankrupt.

Paulsen was satisfied that Scott did not file a statement of affairs more than a decade ago.

If it had been filed it would not have been accepted due to Scott spending almost all the refunded space flight money while living in the UK.

The decision noted that Scott had given no reason for his bankruptcy, maintaining his family estate was sold unlawfully by the bank

“By absenting himself from New Zealand for the entire period of his bankruptcy, Mr Scott has not been subject to the bankruptcy regime or needed to observe any of these restrictions upon his conduct.”

Paulsen dismissed his application.