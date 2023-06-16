The failed Robin Hood defence - the former Highlanders' owner turned bankrupt

Matt Davey, right, after it was announced he had bought into the Highlanders.

Matt Davey once owned a large ticketing company and a share in the Highlanders - last month he was made bankrupt owing almost $5 million.

Davey was the sole director and majority shareholder of Fortress Information Systems Limited, which traded as Ticket Rocket.

At its peak that company was turning over $10m per annum, driven by its cutting edge technology which grew to rival competitors, according to Davey’s counsel.

‘’Fortress not only survived, but flourished during the global financial crisis and was a successful thriving business prior to the pandemic of 2020’’, the submission to the High Court noted.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A ticket to the Highlanders match v the Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the last game using Ticket Rocket, which is owned by the rugby franchise's co-owner.

But the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything.

Fortress was hit with close to 500 event cancellations when New Zealand went into lockdown, coming at a time when the Dunedin headquartered company was already swamped with Australian cancellations.

Fortress had enough funds to pay a skeleton staff who were working from home with an increased workload.

But this summation, differed to what the company presented to its bank in April 2020, when it noted the challenges of constrained revenue for the short to mid-term and that it had immediately undertaken aggressive cost-cutting measures while seeking cashflow support from the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ).

Despite that call for support, Fortress – without prior notice – overdrew its account by nearly $1.7m. The bank’s counsel described that move as the ‘’beginning of the end’’ of the bank’s relationship with Fortress.

That unauthorised overdraft allowed Fortress to refund ticket holders, but effectively meant Davey had shifted the risk of loss onto the bank when there was no prospect of that amount being repaid by Fortress.

RNZ Ticket holders for live events indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic are frustrated that they can't get a refund.

‘’This commercially unacceptable behaviour cannot be justified on the basis that consumers received refunds that they may otherwise not have received,’’ the High Court decision noted.

That was something of a “Robin Hood” defence, with Davey taking money from the BNZ to repay consumers, when he could not repay that debt.

That move led to the bank shutting-off the company’s cashflow, and calling upon Davey’s guarantee.

A summary judgment was obtained on July 21, 2021 seeking payment of $3,851,640 as part of the company’s obligation to its bank.

A bankruptcy notice was served on Davey in September 2021, but that matter was delayed due to Davey seeking leave to appeal an earlier summary judgment.

That was declined earlier this year.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Matt Davey bought into the Highlanders, who play at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2015, selling his stake in 2021 due to financial troubles

Davey countered with a claim in the High Court against the BNZ and the receivers, over the receivership.

He argued the BNZ acted unreasonably in pursuing him.

He alleged there were numerous opportunities to recoup or recover losses, also the sell-off of assets and intellectual property to minimise any losses.

It was noted that Fortress’ assets were sold to Ticketek for $700,000.

The High Court decision, by associate judge Dale Lester, noted guarantees were to protect the creditor from adverse events which impact on the principal debtor’s business, whether those events were foreseen or not.

Davey submitted he should not be made bankrupt as he has no assets of significance.

Davey, who currently owes the BNZ nearly $4.7m, did not file to the court any statement of assets and liabilities.

‘’There is also something of a disjuncture between Mr Davey’s claim that Fortress was a thriving business with a significant turnover of which he was a 90 per cent shareholder, yet he has no assets,’’ the decision noted.

‘’The two cannot be easily reconciled and the absence of detailed financial evidence from Mr Davey supports there being an order for adjudication.’’

The BNZ submitted that it was in the wider public interest to hold Davey to the promises he made to the bank in guaranteeing his company’s obligation.

Inturn Davey argued that bankruptcy would cause him embarrassment and stigma and that the stigma would be greater for him than for others, and he had struggled to obtain consulting work in the IT industry.

The failure of Fortress had also taken a huge emotional toll over the last two years on Davey, affecting his mental health and wellbeing, he submitted.

That included that Davey ‘’faced negative news media’’.

The holder of a Canadian passport he was not eligible for assistance in Australia, and his ‘’day-to-day living is a struggle’’, including not being able to obtain credit cards.

Davey’s desire to get on with his life, including visiting his daughter in Canada, was acknowledged, but the High Court decision noted that if he was not bankrupted: ‘’the debt he owes the BNZ will not go away’’.

It was submitted that Davey was intent on paying back what he owes, or at least a large part of it, but that had come too little too late.

Davey was ‘’hopelessly insolvent’’, and the court had little option but to adjudicate him bankrupt.