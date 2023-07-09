Former Port Otago pilot 'unjustifiably dismissed' wins $17k payout

An experienced Port Otago pilot was found to be unjustifiably dismissed, but he will not be reinstated to his previous position as the “relationship is too broken’’.

Captain Hugh O’Neill was employed by Port Otago as a senior maritime pilot, but was dismissed, effective from September 8, 2021.

He alleged that he had been done so unjustifiably, and his employer had no substantive reasons to dismiss him, a claim the port company denied.

A decision released by the Employment Relations Authority, noted O’Neill began working as a marine pilot with Port Otago in November 2006 after relocating from the United Kingdom, where he had worked in the maritime industry since 1972.

Tensions arose between O’Neill and another experienced maritime pilot, named as Captain Bolt in late 2020, over the piloting of a 190-metre bulk-carrier vessel in the upper Otago harbour.

That disputed vessel was piloted by a casual pilot without incident, with Captain Bolt utilising the casual pilot on an ongoing casual basis to cover leave.

O’Neill, who had been on bereavement leave, made it clear to Captain Bolt, that he did not hold the casual pilot in high regard.

That was tested on Friday, April 23, 2021 when O’Neill went to pilot an incoming vessel but was initially unaware the casual pilot was doing an assessment, leading to a verbal altercation.

O’Neill had stern words with the casual pilot, bluntly expressing his view that he was the least-qualified pilot to undertake the assessment, and should keep out of his way during the piloting task.

The launch captain noted the casual pilot was a very quiet person compared to the ‘polar opposite’ of O’Neill.

He described the verbal stoush as “the boys were throwing the haggis about”.

That incident led to O’Neill writing to the port company over not having confidence in the casual pilot, who later filed a complaint about O’Neill’s behaviour.

That led to an investigation meeting on May 3, 2021, which was not recorded – despite O’Neill’s request.

On June 22, O’Neill was told the disciplinary investigation over the casual pilot issue had reached an adverse conclusion, and that a further disciplinary investigation of the health and safety matter was going to proceed.

Two days later he was told he was the subject of two investigations and a disciplinary process, and was relieved of piloting duties until the disciplinary process concluded, at full pay.

Port Otago dismissed O’Neill on September 8, 2021.

The ERA found that Port Otago properly identified concerns that O’Neill was allegedly engaged in actions of concern in his interactions with the casual pilot, but that investigation was flawed when it shifted to whether he had sought signatures of other pilots to his letter.

That “sloppy investigation practice”, included not recording the investigation meeting, a reliance on an undisclosed witness as a source, and a breach of confidentiality.

‘’Port Otago has the resources to have engaged a suitably qualified independent investigator and should have done so.’’

The ERA concluded that Port Otago was correct in categorising O’Neill’s conduct on the launch as intimidating, but it did not reach the threshold of bullying or serious misconduct warranting a summary dismissal.

The ERA declined to reinstate O’Neill to his former position, as “the relationship is too broken”.

It ordered Port Otago to pay O’Neill the sum of $17,500 compensation.