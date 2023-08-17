Former University of Otago worker awarded $20,000 compensation after Covid dismissal

A ‘vaccine hesitant’ worker at the University of Otago was shocked to be sacked after a mandatory vaccination policy was introduced.

Louisa Baillie was employed as an anatomical model fabricator, in November 2017, with that work involving conservation, design and production of anatomy museum models used for teaching and research. But her employment ended on March 9 in 2022.

That was because of the vaccine mandate, with Baillie claiming she was unjustifiably dismissed prompting a case to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

The tertiary institution claimed her dismissal was justified as it was unable to find alternative work for Baillie during the vaccine mandate period, the ERA decision said.

But Baillie argued that the university dismissed her too hastily, did not have sufficient regard to her personal circumstances and did not in consultation with her, exhaust reasonable alternatives to dismissal. That included allowing her to work from home, and, as it later emerged in evidence, available paid and unpaid leave options.

While her work was largely carried out at a specialist workshop, she also maintained a workshop at her home, and during the first lockdown she worked from home using couriered materials, and again during the second lockdown.

The decision noted that Baillie’s work was highly-regarded, and in 2021 received an “outstanding” assessment. But that same year, on December 7, the university’s vice chancellor, communicated a decision that from January 10, 2022, the university would “require mandatory vaccinations for its staff, students, contractors, visitors and members of the public to enter its premises”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The University of Otago clocktower.

Baillie, who indicated she was “vaccine hesitant”, suggested she could work from home after January 10, as she did during first lockdown.

After a meeting between parties, and a series of emails, Kevin Seales, human resources director, issued a letter to Baillie on January 12 saying: “In the light of the very small number of activities that it appears you can complete from home” beyond two weeks, a preliminary view was that her employment be “terminated by way of dismissal”.

Baillie was left stunned and overwhelmed by the letter, because as she appreciated her employment was in jeopardy due to her vaccine hesitancy, she expected that her working from home proposal would be considered.

On February 9, Seales wrote to Baillie: “Neither you nor the university have identified reasonable alternatives which would allow your employment to continue’’.

‘’The nature of the work makes it impractical for you to work from home in the university’s view, and given the vaccine mandate is campus wide, it has not proved possible to identify a suitable alternative position’’

The decision noted that Baillie had seven weeks annual leave at the time of her employment ending, and that was overlooked by the university.

The ERA decision also noted that the university’s approach to consultation and correspondence with Baillie ‘’is best described as muddled with too many parties involved at various times and poor communication evident’’.

The ERA found Baillie’s dismissal involved a muddled and sometimes confused process, enacted by an organisation under huge pressure – due to Covid.

‘’Had this involved a smaller organisation my findings may have been different, but the university is a large employer with a significant HR capability, it has heightened statutory good employer and good faith obligations and vast staff experience with access to legal advice.’’

That included ‘’the glaring error of the university’’ not to look at leave options when a combination of working from home and paid leave may well have meant Baillie could have remained employed until the end of May 2022.

It found the decision to dismiss Baillie was unjustified.

Baillie, who was shocked by her dismissal and who struggled to sleep, harboured a sense of betrayal at how she had been treated, the ERA heard.

She was awarded compensation of $20,000 and $33,000 in lost wages, with costs reserved.