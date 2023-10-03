Business stoush leads to directors resigning, the other awards himself large salary

A Queenstown company was at risk of insolvency after a director awarded himself a salary larger than its annual turnover.

A conflict between business directors led one to lock the others out, while he later awarded himself a salary of $500,000, testing its solvency.

That company, Mediaflow, was set-up in July 2020 with the aim of providing digital photo and video recording for tourism operators in the Queenstown area – with each of the three directors being paid, as shareholders, $2000 a month which was increased to $2800 two years’ later.

The directors, Lucas Marin, David Akal, and Nahuel Lukomski were involved in developing the business, with the latter two developing the DVR software, and later became responsible for installing, building and maintaining hardware and dealing with clients. While Akal came on later and focused on the development of the backend software.

But in late 2021 conflict arose over the direction of the company, with Marin restricting access to Mediaflow’s software and source code, which was hosted by Amazon Web Services.

That meant Akal was unable to view or use the software, or provide system installation, maintenance or client support, with Marin refusing to restore his access.

That led to Akal and Lukomski resigning as directors in September 2022. Following their resignation the pair said Marin locked them out of the business, prevented them from accessing the software as well as their work emails, and also accessing the company’s bank accounts.

On December 12, 2022, Marin, who was now sole director, entered into an employment contract between himself and Mediaflow. That led to him receiving a gross annual salary of $500,000 per annum.

And that wasn’t all. His contract provided for a payment of 12 months’ salary in the event of redundancy and included a clause expressly excluding him from being subject to any restraint of trade.

At the time of that contract Mediaflow’s turnover was around $340,000, significantly less than Marin’s gross salary.

Again, Marin wasn’t done. In February, he incorporated a new company called Mediaflow Group Ltd of which he was the sole director and shareholder, but later removed it after Akal raised concerns

In June, Akal and Lukomski called a meeting of shareholders and resolved to reinstate themselves as directors. Marin was given notice of this meeting, but did not attend. Later that month at a board meeting, attended by all three directors, Marin said he considered his salary was justified by the employment contract he had entered into with Mediaflow.

He maintained he owned the source code for the company’s software which is why he did not have to provide the other directors access. Marin later agreed to reduce his salary to $180,000, which the other directors still maintain was ‘’excessive’’.

That led to the company filing a claim against Marin, over the contract which they argued was not fair, and that he continued to withhold access – software and intellectual property – from the other directors.

An application for an injunction sought to restrain Marin from taking his payment of $2,800 per month from the company’s bank account as remuneration.

Mediaflow argued that the legal move was required so the company could remain solvent pending other legal action.

A High Court decision by Justice Rachel Dunningham said the court could make a restraining order over a director. She was satisfied that Marin had not signed a certificate over the contract entitling him to payments of $500,000 per annum. That payment was not fair to the company, and exceeded the company’s total turnover – jeopardising its solvency.

But Dunningham noted that she could only restrain future conduct.

What further complicated the matter was that there was an overlap between the directors’ duties, and the employment relationship Marin had with the company.

She directed Marin be served with the application, and any opposition to that interim injunction had to be filed within ten working days from that date.

The directors have been approached for comment.