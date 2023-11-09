Bankrupt in New Zealand but living in luxury across the Tasman

Matt Davey, former part owner of the Highlanders and director of Ticket Rocket.

Matt Davey, who founded a ticketing company and once owned shares in the Highlanders, has been living in a luxury Sydney apartment while his New Zealand business interests collapsed owing millions.

Davey was the sole director and majority shareholder of Fortress Information Systems Limited, which traded as Ticket Rocket, with the company also owning three subsidiary entities.

At its peak, the company behind Ticket Rocket, which used to trade as Ticket Direct, was turning over $10m per annum.

However, the latest receiver’s report reveals Davey’s companies owed $5.56m to the BNZ.

He was bankrupted in New Zealand in May, after an initial notice was served on Davey in September 2021, but that matter was delayed as he sought leave to appeal an earlier summary judgment.

That was declined earlier this year.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A ticket to the Highlanders match vs the Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the last game using Ticket Rocket.

The latest report reveals he was also been made bankrupt in Australia in late June, following a successful application by the BNZ.

Davey, who is from Canada, left for Australia as his financial interests collapsed in New Zealand, and has not responded to requests for interview.

At his bankruptcy proceedings in New Zealand, Davey submitted that he should not be made bankrupt as he has no assets of significance.

He also submitted that the failure of Fortress had taken a huge emotional toll on him over the last two years, which impacted his mental health and wellbeing, and cited ‘’negative news media’’ as contributing to that toll.

Davey, a holder of a Canadian passport was not eligible for assistance in Australia, also submitted that his ‘’day-to-day living is a struggle’’, including not being able to obtain credit cards.

Information from his Australian proceedings included Davey’s home address at the time of his bankruptcy.

That address was a luxury three-bedroom Sydney home in a ‘’boutique marine complex’’, with views of the harbour, Luna Park, and the Sydney Opera House.

A real estate blurb from when it was last leased in 2019, said ‘’Perched on the edge of Lavender Bay, this spacious apartment offers spectacular harbourfront living, light and bright interiors, quality finishes and breathtaking iconic views of Sydney Harbour’’.

The complex, which currently includes one apartment available for rent at AUS$2400 a week, also includes a communal rooftop terrace and swimming pool.

The receiver’s report shows Davey’s company held $535,000 in a bank account for ticket sales received between 11 June 2020 and 31 August 2020. Those funds should have been held on trust, and the majority of those funds have been distributed accordingly.

Some $25,000 was still owed to staff, while IRD was owed $444,000.

Mark Baker/AP A Sydney ferry sails past the illuminated pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The report noted claims from contract holders/promoters and ticket holders were ‘’substantially more than the funds’’ held by the company and its subsidiaries, with those unsecured creditor claims totalling $2.29million.

Of that figure, some $1.64million of refunds remain due to ticket holders.

A former High Court decision noted that Fortress was hit with close to 500 event cancellations when New Zealand went into lockdown, coming at a time when the Dunedin-headquartered company was already swamped with Australian cancellations.

Davey was the largest shareholder of the Dunedin-based rugby franchise since buying into the Highlanders in 2015, initially selling 300 of his 462 shares in the Highlanders in May, 2020.

In February 2021, Davey was removed as a shareholder.