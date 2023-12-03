A peek inside Otago's $100m residential college

Te Rangihīroa is the University of Otago's first 'purpose-built' college in 50 years.

Optional alcohol-free areas, media room, a basketball court, three meals a day and toast whenever you want it – step inside the $100 million Te Rangihīroa College

The University of Otago’s first purpose built college since 1969 will open its doors to hundreds of new students on February 17.

Typically, between 70-80% of first-year students coming to study at the university were housed in a college, and that is big business.

A room for a 38-week period at a residential college, such as one of the 450 at Te Rangihīroa College, cost $19,266, or $21,356 for one of the 150 ensuite rooms.

So what do you get for that money?

“A home away from home,” Gordon Roy, the University of Otago’s strategic architect, said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The name was gifted to the University of Otago in 2013 following permission granted from Te Rangihīroa’s iwi and his surviving family members in honour of its first Māori graduate, Te Rangihīroa (Sir Peter Buck)

“People come from far and wide for the experience”.

While the student culture and dorm experience at an Otago college was a major point of difference compared with other universities, as well as an obvious drawcard for prospective students, pastoral care was often the biggest priority for parents.

“They are going to get looked after . . . that is our point of difference.’’

That involved dedicated staff living onsite, while there were ‘college leaders’ on each floor to assist and check on the students. Those students received a discount on their en-suite rooms.

Just don’t expect someone to wash your clothes, with laundry services available, he said.

For Roy the “beating heart of the college” was the large dining room, with the facility featuring its own in-house chefs who would prepare three meals-a-day, which were all cooked on site.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Te Rangihīroa in Dunedin will open in February and house 450 students.

In addition, the 5-star Green Star building featured large communal areas, including a media room, games room, music room, tutorial areas all on the ground floor, while each floor had two smaller whānau rooms.

All doors in the building were wide enough for a wheelchair to pass through, and there were accessible rooms available with an ensuite, he said.

And each year Te Rangihīroa would also have a floor, or section of a floor designated as alcohol-free, Roy said.

The name Te Rangihīroa (Sir Peter Buck) was gifted to the University of Otago in 2013 by his iwi, Ngāti Mutunga, and surviving family members. Te Rangihīroa was the first Māori medical graduate from a New Zealand University, graduating in 1904.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff An ensuite bedroom at Te Rangihīroa. A standard room size was 10.75m2

A medical leader for Māori communities, Te Rangihīroa was also a Member of Parliament and a distinguished soldier decorated for bravery in the field at Gallipoli and in the Somme.

His name was originally given to a residential college on Castle Street in 2014, but it was transferred to the new project largely because of that building’s limited life-span due to the new hospital site.

The typography on the building was written in the script akin to the left-handed writing of Te Rangihīroa.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Te RangihÄ«roa in Dunedin features his signature on the building.

Roy said it remained Otago’s preference to run colleges, which was “more important than owning the building’’.

“We know what works for us, and we know what works for our students.’’

University, particularly during that first-year, was often a time when a young person was away from home for the first time and part of that transitioning into adulthood.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Te Rangihīroa, as viewed from Albany St.

A year in college would help prepare those students for flatting in their second-year.

The college itself was not expected to turn a profit anytime soon, but would help benefit the wider university by something identified as an issue during the recent Covid-impacted years: retention.

The Covid lockdown coupled with low unemployment led to a decline in enrolments at the tertiary institution, which initially was forecasting for growth. Those falling student numbers meant Otago needs to slash around $60 million from its budget.

Roy said Otago was focused on retaining students, and “if we can give them the best possible start, then they are more likely to get through, get good grades and finish their college experience’’.

A decision on whether the university build another residential college could be made within two years, he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Chairs in the dining room at Te Rangihīroa College in Dunedin

But before then, staff were preparing for that first intake, with the first week at a residential college often a ‘nightmare’, until the first-year students quickly worked out the system.

“By the end of week one, they all know not to turn up for breakfast at seven o'clock.’’