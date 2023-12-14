'There's nothing there': Company caught on CCTV not putting insulation into wall cavity

A contractor was meant to drill holes for insulation to be blown into a wall space, but a camera suggests he didn’t. That was confirmed by a thermal imaging camera.

A man’s suspicions over the retrofitting of wall insulation at his property was confirmed with the help of a camera and thermo imaging.

Cosy Wall is a blown insulation product designed to insulate the walls of older New Zealand homes, such as his 1960s brick home in Dunedin.

That work, which cost $4735, involved the contractor drilling holes in the mortar between the external bricks of the property, and then filling the wall cavity with blown dry fibre insulation.

Or so the houseowner, who declined to be named, thought.

That homeowner questioned the company’s contractor over inconsistencies in the placement of the holes but was told that the walls were fully insulated and “the job was done”.

“That was one of the first times that I got a weird feeling about his responses,’’ the homeowner said.

He was also told by the contractor he had a machine that told him when the cavity was full, and there was simply no more space left for any more insulation.

Supplied/Stuff The contractor drills holes into a brick wall, but did not fill it with insulation.

The man settled his invoice with the company, but doubts remained about the workmanship, including poor finishing to external holes, which could compromise the masonry.

The man also reviewed a camera at the entrance of his house, that unedited footage showed the contractor drilling through a wall, but rather than put insulation into the wall via that drilled hole, he simply filled it back-up again.

Supplied This hole had barely been filled in.

“It wasn’t a good feeling,’’ the man said when he watched the footage.

Alarmed at what he had seen, the man used some technical equipment from his work, including a thermal imaging camera, and found large pockets of his home without insulation.

He contacted CosyWall, which bills itself as “the leading experts in retrofitting dry fibre wall insulation in New Zealand”, which said they would not make an assessment based on his supplied images.

But the company did act when the man said he would take them to Fair Go.

“It took a little bit of a threat to engage with me.’’

Supplied Thermal imagery shows the lack of wall insulation in a Dunedin home.

In the depths of a Dunedin winter, CosyWall responded by flying down an assessor with their own equipment to “verify what I was showing them”.

The very first test hole was drilled into an external wall. The auditor – who was joined by the contractor – used an endoscope to view what was in that cavity and promptly declared: “there’s nothing there”.

The company spent the entire day drilling more holes and filling them with insulation, and continuing to do thermal scans. Their report was not released to the homeowner.

While the company had apologised over the inconvenience, the man’s request for the contractor to apologise did not occur.

“There was no compensation or anything.’’

The contractor, when contacted by Stuff, said “I’ve got no comment to make”.

Supplied The lack of insulation is revealed inside a Dunedin home.

The man was told by the auditor that the company was also checking another property completed by the contractor.

“I can’t be the only customer in the entire company who has had this type of experience.”

On its website the company said: “Our process ensures that the insulation is evenly distributed and fills all gaps and cavities in the wall”.

Wade Maurice, Safe-R Insulation general manager, said his correspondence with the homeowner was that they were “eventually happy with the work that had been undertaken”.

That position was only after multiple visits by the company to rectify issues, the property owner told Stuff, but concern remains about the work.

Maurice said the company audited “an agreed percentage of all installations undertaken in accordance with our certification”.

“These audits are undertaken on a regular basis.”

It is understood that the company audits around 5% of its installations, and that is largely in the North Island.

Maurice, when asked if this was a one-off incident, or if it highlighted issues with the contractor’s work, replied: “No two retrofit insulation jobs are the same and complications occur just like in any other industry”.

“Our focus is always to ensure the client is satisfied, and the system is delivered as intended. Corrective action will be undertaken if required.”