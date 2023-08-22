Peter Thiel heading to Environment Court over Wānaka luxury lodge plans

An artist’s view from inside the luxury lodge Peter Thiel hopes to build at Damper Bay, Wānaka.

Billionaire Peter Thiel is taking his fight to build a luxury lodge near Wānaka to the Environment Court.

A court spokesperson said that ongoing mediation between Thiel’s company Second Star and the Queenstown Lakes District Council had not resolved issues between the parties.

The case would now go to an Environment Court trial, possibly in early 2024.

Council commissioners rejected plans by Thiel’s company Second Star Ltd to build a luxury lodge on a 193-hectare block at Damper Bay, in 2022.

Despite that the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board subsequently approved plans for an underground easement to take and convey lake water to the property.

The property is on Wānaka’s “millionaire’s row” – a 20km lakefront stretch of land that is dotted with the boltholes of millionaires and billionaires.

The lodge plans include 10 bedrooms, a separate owner’s pod, a meditation pod, library, theatre lounge and spa rooms.

It was designed by architect Kengo Kuma and Associates, a company known for designing the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Commissioners rejected the plans in August 2022 as they believed the lodge would have “significant adverse landscape and visual effects” on the environment.

Thiel made his fortune as a co-founder of PayPal and early investor in Facebook.

He bought a high-profile home in Queenstown in 2011 and sold it for $6.85 million early in 2022.

Thiel's​ company, Second Star Ltd, paid $4.8m for the five-bedroom Edinburgh Drive home.

Known as the “plasma house”, it has 15m floor-to-ceiling windows with views over central Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu.​

In 2017, it was revealed Thiel was a New Zealand citizen, as he did not need to follow rules for the sale of sensitive land to foreign buyers when he purchased the Damper Bay property for $13.5m in 2015.

His citizenship was controversial because it required a special grant by the minister of internal affairs at the time, Nathan Guy. This was because Thiel did not meet two statutory requirements to become a citizen – a history of residing in New Zealand and an intent to reside there in future.