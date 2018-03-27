KiwiSavers get to see their fees in plain dollars and cents

VENIAMIN KRASKOV/123RF KiwiSaver fees can take a big bite out of your savings.

Easter Sunday begins a new era of fee transparency for KiwiSavers.

It's the day from which KiwiSaver customers will start to see the fees they pay their fund managers in dollar figures for the first time.

And "some could be in for a shock", according to a joint statement from taxpayer-funded institutions involved in KiwiSaver regulation and education.

From April 1, any annual customer statements sent out by KiwiSaver providers must include the fees the saver has paid expressed not in confusing percentages, but in dollars and cents.

READ MORE:

* Online tool launches showing the bite fees take from KiwiSaver returns

* KiwiSaver fees clock shows how big a bite fund managers take in fees

* Only two default KiwiSaver schemes drop fees after review

* KiwiSaver default providers need to offer a better deal

* KiwiSaver fund fees high and not justifiable, say researchers

Consumers will see the dollar figure on the next statement they receive sometime in the next two months.

The change to dollar figures is a result of work by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF David Boyle from the Commission for Financial Capability warns KiwiSavers to do their research before switching schemes.

The move to greater fee transparency was one of the recommendations made to government by the CFFC in its Review of Retirement Income Policy in 2016.

Fees vary widely, and the CFFC and FMA have both created online tools to help KiwiSavers understand how the fees they pay compare to those paid by KiwiSavers in other schemes.

According to the KiwiSaver fee calculator on the Sorted website, total fees on $10,000 in a balanced fund range from $52 to $174 per year.

Liam Mason from the FMA said: "We hope people pay attention to their statements this year when they find out what they are paying. This should be a good prompt to find out more about your KiwiSaver fund and to use the tools available and check what you are paying for."

"The difference in fees may be due to the type of fund you are in – conservative funds tend to have lower fees than growth or aggressive funds – or it may be due to the fund manager providing a different range of services."

SUPPLIED Liam Mason from the Financial Markets Authority welcomed the move to make KiwiSaver fee disclosure clearer.

The FMA's KiwiSaver Tracker tool shows the percentage chunk that fees take out of your returns.

David Boyle from the CFFC warned KiwiSavers not to simply go for the lowest cost KiwiSaver provider without first thinking carefully.

"Some fund managers charge more, but you get a better return overall," he said.

"After using our online tools, the most important factor to take into account is the total return after fees."

He also urged KiwiSavers to check on their next statement to ensure they are contributing regularly, in a fund suitable for their age and risk tolerance, and, if eligible, are on track to getting the full member tax credit of up to $521 a year.

Sam Stubbs from low-cost passive KiwiSaver provider Simplicity said: "Finally, people see what they're paying in a language they can understand."

The average KiwiSaver fee is 1.22 per cent. That's the equivalent of a rates bill of $12,200 on a million-dollar home."

If rates bills were that high there would be rioting on the streets, he said.

"We expect to get a lot of switches from angry bank customers when they find out the truth about their fees."

- Stuff