BNZ systems collapse a reminder why cash is still around

123RF Cash in a wallet. BNZ's systems failure could encourage people to keep some cash at hand.

OPINION: When BNZ's banking system went down at the weekend, none of its customers could use their eftpos cards, or credit cards, or online banking, or get cash out of ATMs.

Many had one of those shaming "card declined" moments at a checkout.

This could be termed a McNamara moment, after the founder of the iconic Diners Card.

He was so embarrassed in a restaurant at having left his wallet in his other suit, he vowed to always have another way of paying, and Diners was born.

BNZ's customers embarrassed at the checkout on Saturday are unlikely to react by founding a payments system.

But I suspect many will decide to always carry a bit of cash to ensure that public shame doesn't happen again, or make sure they have a credit card from a different bank to one they have their eftpos card with.

KIRK HARGREAVES/STUFF BNZ's systems failure on Saturday brought its customers' spending to a grind halt.

BNZ's system meltdown, which it says was caused by a power cut in Australia, has done some damage to the "cashless society" project in which the banks are major players.

Bankers speak of wanting to be in the business of moving "electrons" not "atoms".

Banknotes and coins are made of atoms. Electronic money is electrons.

Atoms are costly for banks to handle and manage. Electrons are cheap.

Wallets and purses without any cash in them are quite common, these days.

Mine currently contains the grand total of $2.10 in it, and that's only because I got overcharged at Countdown, and ended up being handed a five-dollar note to even things up.

The $5 became $2.10 after an emergency purchase of carrots for a cottage pie.

But one really good shaming at the checkout could result in more people keeping their wallets and purses stocked.

It wouldn't be the first push back to the cashless society project.

Many people are already demonstrating they not on board with the cashless society project.

123RF New Zealand's banknotes are beautiful, but we don't fully understand what people are using them for.

Every year cash in the hands of the public increases, but it's the big notes $50s and $100s where the biggest increases have been.

That's funny, because I don't have much day-to-day use for either denomination, and not just because I try to buy as little as possible.

We know that some cash is used for spending. Some is hoarded against fears of a banking collapse. Some is used by people playing in the grey economy of cash trade jobs. Some is used by criminals. Some is probably being used by parents to teach children about money. Poorer people are more likely to use cash to manage their budgets than wealthier ones.

Low interest rates mean the cost of not keeping money in the banks has also reduced.

Some cash use may even be political. In a cashless society, even negative interest rates on bank deposits become possible.

Some people actually invest in gold, or crypto-currencies specifically to get some money out of the banking system, a hedge against it running into trouble.

BNZ's outage has demonstrated that there are still times when having a bit of cash is handy.

The other banks won't be too pleased. In the cashless society project, the failure of one is the failure of all.

