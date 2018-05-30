Oh my aching feet! How to stop long-term damage from standing at work

While occupational health and safety is a huge focus for big businesses, the same emphasis on this aspect of maintaining a sound workplace is often less of a priority for small businesses, which are often fighting hard just trying to make a success of the enterprise.

This is a problem for the many small businesses – shops and cafes are some obvious examples – with staff who spend the vast majority of their time on their feet.

The risk for small businesses that deprioritise their employees' health and wellbeing is the potential for long-term physical damage for staff down the track. In a worst-case scenario, this could translate into legal action if a staff member can prove standing for long periods during their time with the business caused damage to their bodies.

Kusal Goonewardena, founder of the Elite Akademy physiotherapy clinic in Melbourne, says the No 1 problem he sees with people who work on their feet is back pain. But knee, hip, neck and shoulder pain and headaches can also be problems for people who stand all day.

"These ailments usually stem from poor posture when standing, and may also be due to inactivity in areas that are meant to move," says Goonewardena.

"Our bodies are 70 per cent fluid, which means we are meant to move. So, if you have to stand a lot try taking mini steps, marching on the spot and calf raises to break up the static nature of standing. Twenty reps every 20 minutes is ideal."

Goonewardena notes standing on carpeted floors or rubber matting is much healthier for the back than standing on a surface like concrete.

"The softness underfoot helps create perturbations, or movements, and this has a good effect up the skeletal system by putting our nerves, muscles, joints and ligaments in 'active' mode to help create stability. This is why we see people selling alcohol or perfume at the airport standing on rubber matting. It's better for them," he adds.

Changing position every 20 minutes is also recommended for people who stand all day. For instance, walking two to three minutes to break up the static nature of standing is key.

Supplied Kusal Goonewardena says breaking up the static nature of standing is important.

Some simple exercises for people who stand most of the time include arm swings, side bends, shoulder rolls, simple baby squats and calf raises.

"People can choose the exercises that suit them the most – everyone is different and people are affected by standing in different ways. Some will find better results with the upper body exercises, while others will respond better to the lower body ones," says Goonewardena.

"It's about whatever works for you, but the common theme is bringing more movement into your day."

Australian peer-to-peer vehicle business Carhood's co-founder Steven Johnson is focused on his employees' wellbeing. With a 23-strong team who spend between six and eight hours on their feet every day, Johnson has put steps in place to help keep them on their feet in a healthy way.

"We use a range of 'work safe and happy' measures. For instance, we position chairs in places near to work areas to ensure staff take mini breaks whenever possible. We also require staff to wear soft yet firm high support shoes and compression socks," he says.

The business also places anti-fatigue mats in areas where staff stand, and staff are encouraged to do exercises to reduce leg pain.

If you have staff on their feet all day, it's a good idea to introduce some of these measures into your business, to help them maintain good physical health while they are working for you and into the future.

