FMA, Reserve Bank tell MPs: No banking commission needed here

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett is tasked with insuring banks treat customers fairly.

There's no evidence New Zealand needs an Australian-style Royal Banking Commission, MPs have been told.

In a briefing to the Parliamentarians on the Finance and Expenditure Select committee, the Reserve Bank and the Financial Markets Authority said: "In our monitoring work to date we have not seen evidence of widespread, systemic issues to warrant a commission of inquiry in New Zealand."

But, the regulators told MPs it had begin a probe of banks that "may test this view".

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is responsible for overseeing banks' and insurers' financial stability.

The Australian royal commission began in December last year following publicity over poor treatment of bank customers, and the Reserve Bank and FMA had been monitoring its findings.

READ MORE: Banks told: front up with evidence

On April 30, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr and FMA chief executive Rob Everett met with 16 bank chief executives, including the four major Australian-owned banks, seeking assurance the abuses identified in Australia were not happening in New Zealand.

It then gave banks a deadline of May 18 to provide evidence about how they treated customers.

The regulators also gave 15 major life insurance companies until June 22 to do the same.

"11 banks provided their responses by the 18 May deadline," the regulators said in a joint statement.

"A joint working group of FMA and RBNZ staff is reviewing the responses. The Commerce Commission is also reviewing matters relevant to its remit."

MPs were told the banks' responses were "generally extensive and for the most part appear relevant".

Not everything the regulators saw impressed them.

"Some responses indicate a proactive approach to conduct risk, while other banks have not yet begun to fully embed conduct risk, governance or oversight into their operations. We will be following up with all the banks on these aspects."

The regulators would be requesting further information.

"Currently, we consider it is appropriate to prioritise our work on banks and life insurers, we haven't made any decision as to whether to expand that focus in the future."

- Stuff