Wound up by online retailers' fake transaction clock countdowns

The clock is ticking on your transaction. Sales people like to create a sense of urgency in customers to stop them thinking: "Do I really need this item?"

OPINION: The clock is ticking.

You can watch the seconds tick down before the transaction is cancelled. You have to make a decision.

Oh, no! 205 people are currently looking at this item, and there's only three left in stock.

Buying stuff online is to witness some of the most manipulative sales practices Kiwi shoppers are exposed to.

Every type of retailer has its scientifically-tested tricks to get you to buy things on their terms.

They quickly become so ubiquitous, they don't even seem abnormal after a time.

I mean, imagine you are in Briscoes buying some plates (on sale because they've trained you not to trust their non-sales prices), and the person at the till rings up the price, cocks his head on one side and tells you: "People who bought plates today also bought mugs, and front door mats."

You'd laugh at how ridiculous that was, wouldn't you?

Yet that formula is normal online.

But for me, the nastiest, and most manipulative of the online shopping tricks is the transaction countdown clock.

I am inclined to see it as horribly fake. It has only one aim, which is to pressure people into making a purchase.

123RF Browsing shopping sites is a dangerous hobby. The world is full of wonderful (and less-then wonderful) products. Not knowing about many of them helps keep money in your bank account.

I'd always assumed this was a pet hate of mine alone.

But the Commerce Commission's Consumer Issues report, published this month, shows me I'm not alone.

"Some traders, especially those selling online, have developed marketing techniques that some consumers tell us have caused them to make hurried, spontaneous purchases," the report says.

"For example, an accommodation site may state that only one discounted room remains available, introduce a price-hold for only a few minutes or represent constant purchases by other consumers.

"Consumers report feeling pressured by these tools into making a quick purchase before they have completed the due diligence they might otherwise have carried out.

"Consumers describe finding it difficult to verify the accuracy of these representations. These techniques are also used on some travel sites and ticket reselling sites."

"Consumers report that, as a result of such representations, they have made hasty purchase decisions that they regret."

I've developed my own e-commerce strategies, and I am sure I am not alone in this.

These are my self-imposed rules.

Trusted sites: I buy only from a very limited number of websites run by real businesses I know. It takes a lot to make me trust an online retail business. I do trust a small number of international e-commerce giants, but for small retailers, I need a legitimate New Zealand business, which I can call, whose directors I can identify as living here, and which has a physical premise I could drive round to.

Assumption of fakery: I assume the clocks, the limited offers, the sales, the "205 people are looking at this item" type claims, are all fake. The more I feel pressured, the more likely I am not to buy from a retailer. I'm a bit bolshie like that.

Ticket resales: I hate the idea of being rorted so much, I would never, ever let someone else profit from reselling their ticket to me. I'd much rather go without.

No browsing: I do not browse for fun. I got over wanting to own more stuff (except books) years ago. When it comes to money, less (stuff) is actually more (money). But, I recognise the world is full of good stuff, and I know window-shopping is a good way for me to see things I might want, but not need.

GOLDEN RULES:

* Don't be a 'consumer'

* Browsing is not a financially healthy hobby

* Less is actually more