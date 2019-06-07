Warning unheeded: Why the KiwiSaver tax scandal should have surprised nobody

OPINION: A Tāupo KiwiSaver's 2015 dire warning that "a hell of a lot" of KiwiSavers were on the wrong tax rates has proved spectacularly correct.

The revelation that 450,000 have been over or under-paying tax on their retirement savings puts a number on an open secret in the world of KiwiSaver.

But the public, whose responsibility it is to ensure they are on the right tax rate for their KiwiSaver did not listen, the Inland Revenue did not have the systems to identify the over and under payers, and the KiwiSaver providers struggled to get people to open their KiwiSaver statements, let alone check they were on the right tax rate.

The result is millions in tax overpaid by KiwiSavers which can't be claimed back, and unexpected tax bills for tens of thousands of KiwiSavers who can't pay them out of their KiwiSaver nest eggs, which are locked up until account holders reach the age of 65.

Joanne Harding said in 2015: "I feel like it is my personal duty to inform other members of the public that unless you change it yourself over the phone with your provider for KiwiSaver it will stay the same. IRD will not reimburse you."

She had found she had been taxed at the "default" Prescribed Tax Rate (PIR) rate of 28 per cent, which is the rate KiwiSavers are taxed at, if they fail to tell their provider what rate they should be on.

"I have just found out yesterday after 5-6 years of investing for my future that the default tax rate they have me at is 28 per cent," Harding told Stuff in 2015.

"I have never been lucky enough to be on this higher tax bracket and would say that a huge percentage of this country and workforce are in the same boat."

In common with other managed investments people with KiwiSaver accounts have a responsibility to select the correct tax rate, only many do not seem to have realised this.

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF The Inland Revenue Department said 450,000 people have been paying the wrong tax on their KiwiSaver accounts.

Confusingly, PIR tax rates are different from ordinary income tax rates.

There are three tax rates of 10.5 per cent, 17.5 per cent, and 28 per cent, and the rate each KiwiSaver should pay depends not only on their current income, but on income in the previous two years.

The IRD has a guide to how to work out your PIR.

Harding said she could not understand why the default KiwiSaver tax rate was so high, and felt not enough was done by KiwiSaver providers to alert people to the over-taxation risk.

The truth is the blame for this is spread pretty widely.

The IRD couldn't work out who was on the wrong tax rate in KiwiSaver, because it didn't have the systems to check.

And David Beattie from KiwiSaver provider Booster said KiwiSaver providers couldn't do it either, because they didn't know people's incomes, or their contribution rates.

And, crucially, a lot of KiwiSaver account holders simply didn't take it seriously, or couldn't because of their poor literacy level, or numeracy level, or inexperience.

KiwiSaver created a whole generation of new investors who had never had an investment before. It felt like everything would be done for them, and all they needed to do was join.

Many of the people bumped into KiwiSaver default schemes because they didn't/couldn't/wouldn't choose a scheme for themselves were totally uninterested, and virtually uncontactable, many because their contact details with the IRD were wrong.

Beattie estimated around 40 per cent of people in KiwiSaver default funds were effectively uncontactable.

"We struggle to contact them from the get-go. That's an industry-wide problem," Beattie said.

"We try to follow up with an email and a phone call. They don't answer the phone. They don't open letters."

SUPPLIED Binu Paul, founder of the SavvyKiwi, KiwiSaver advice business, says people must take responsibility for checking they are on the right PIR rate for their KiwiSaver accounts.

KiwiSaver expert Binu Paul said there was an onus on KiwiSaver default providers to educate KiwiSaver members, and there has been plenty of criticism, including from the Financial Markets Authority over how badly KiwiSaver providers have done on the education front.

But said people had to take personal responsibility for their savings, and for paying the correct amount of tax.

Does something need to change to fix this problem?

Beattie suggested setting the default PIR rate at 17.5 per cent to cut the number of people over-paying tax, but Paul worried that could result in surprise tax bills for more people.

Now the IRD has the system to spot people probably over and under-paying tax, things should sort themselves out, according to David Boyle from Mint Asset Management.

But Boyle said: "It's 12 years too late, isn't it?"

123RF People faced with tax bills will not be able to pay them using money in their KiwiSaver accounts.

What may be missing is a tweak to KiwiSaver law allowing the IRD to take tax owed directly from KiwiSaver accounts.

That would mean people who were on the wrong tax rate didn't suddenly have to find the cash to pay the surprise tax bill.