$40,000 fine sends message to financial services register abusers

Karen Chang, Financial Markets Authority head of enforcement, warned the regulator would go after financial companies pretending to be regulated in New Zealand.

A company on the verge of extinction has been fined $40,000 for pretending to be a registered New Zealand financial services provider.

Morgan DeVere Corporate Finance Limited has been ordered to pay the fine following its conviction at the Wellington District Court for continuing to claim it was registered on the Financial Service Providers register after it had been deregistered.

But the Companies Office shows the company was now overdue in filing its annual return, and was in the process of being removed from the register of companies.

Karen Chang, head of enforcement at the FMA, said: "This is the first time the FMA has prosecuted this type of abuse of the FSPR."

READ MORE:

* FMA pouring effort into source of "very high" number of Financial Services register

* MBIE proposes more changes to reduce misuse of Financial Services register

* Second appeal against FSPR deregistration launched

﻿The fine follows the sentencing in April of the company's New Zealand director Rene Moorby to 75 hours community service for his part in the offending.

Any New Zealand company or person that wanted to provide financial services here or overseas must be on the Financial Service Providers register.

But the register had been abused by people overseas trying to cash in on New Zealand's good reputation by giving investors around the world the impression they were regulated in New Zealand when they were not.

In 2014 the FMA was given powers to remove companies from the Financial Services Providers Register, and March 2017 it deregistered Morgan DeVere.

​But despite warnings from the Financial Markets Authority, the company's website continued to claim it was registered in New Zealand until it was taken down in March 2018.

Moorby, a former Wellington real estate agent, is one of Morgan DeVere Corporate Finance's two directors, and was an acquaintance of the other director Kevin Sharpe, who is based in the UK, and set up the company.

Moorby had little direct experience of the financial services world, said Wellington District Court judge CJ Thompson said in April.

Shortly after the company was formed, Moorby suffered very serious health issues, and had no recollection of the 12 month period in which DeVere Corporate Finance continued to falsely claim on its website that it was registered.

In a practical sense, Moorby ceased to be an active participant in the company's affairs, the Thompson found, but in pleading guilty the judge said Moorby acknowledged he had failed in his responsibilities as a director.

Chang said: "Our concern is that businesses and individuals have been using New Zealand's reputation as a well-regulated country to target overseas investors. Claiming they're registered on our FSPR when they're not misleads consumers and implies a cloak of respectability they're not entitled to."

"We warned those involved in this abuse that we would bring cases before the courts. They should now be in no doubt that we will follow through. We will continue to target the New Zealand based directors of these companies."

A second case related to abuse of the FSPR, involving Pegasus Markets Limited and director Michael Reps, remained before the North Shore District Court, the FMA said.