Building minister Jenny Salesa's plan to plug the leaks in building industry

Woman at work: Building minister Jenny Salesa has a plan to prevent a repeat of the leaky buildings scandal.

Building Minister Jenny Salesa has a plan to renovate the building industry.

​Salesa says the industry, which the government is relying on to deliver its KiwiBuild programme, is unproductive, inefficient, best with skills and labour shortages, poor health and safety, and it is difficult for anybody to hold a builder accountable for shoddy building.

How bad has our home-building been?

Between 2008 and 2018, Salesa says (the period during which National held power in the Beehive) around 2.5 per cent of residential building consents resulted in disputes settled in the courts or another way.

Between 2008 and 2018, the total value of consents issued by councils was $75 billion. Over the same period, those councils paid out an estimated $1 billion to settle building disputes. No figure exists for the amount paid out by building companies, architects, or building owners themselves, but the costs that have fallen on property-owners have certainly been far, far higher than $1b.

READ MORE:

* Aucklanders living in denial in monolithic-clad 'secret leakers'

* Our disposable, leaky homes: Kiwis 'always try to build cheap'

* Where homes are the most damp, mouldy, and costly to heat in NZ

* Asbestos-ridden council flats remain unoccupied, 18 months after contamination discovery

* Historic homestead on Nelson's Appleby Highway soon to be demolished

So the public is warned now, is more vigilant, and is demanding better from builders and developers?

Not according to the government.

Despite the personal horror stories around leaky buildings being sop widely reported, research suggests there's low awareness of the risks of building work, and Salesa is pushing to re-regulate the building industry, which employs one in 10 workers so builders of new homes have little choice but to build like professionals.

"New Zealand needs a building sector that builds safe and durable buildings that meet the nation's current and future needs," Salesa says.

SUPPLIED A small building, called a test hut, has been built specifically by the Ministry of Education to see whether it would leak in a bid to gather evidence for its leaky schools claim against Carter Holt Harvey.

What's the plan?

Key to the plan is lift competence standards for builders, and drive shonky builders from the industry.

Her consultation on her proposals flagged new legal requirements that building products "must be fit for purpose", and require product manufacturers to provide detailed product information, including on performance and testing, and give the Ministry of Building Innovation and Employment power to investigate products and building methods.

More than a decade after the leaky building crisis emerged the ministry "has no powers to compel a person to provide information or produce documents, such as the results of product testing," Salesa's consultation paper says. Without this information, it may be impossible to decide whether to issue a warning or ban. Lack of information has forced us to delay investigations or put them on hold."

This is despite the government itself having engaged both James Hardie (now settled) and Carter Holt Harvey (ongoing) in legal action over leaky school buildings.

What about the penalties for cowboys?

Fines for shonky building and products would also be ramped up, under Salesa's plan.

Despite the financial consequences of leaky buildings for owners, which also revealed widespread fire safety issues in apartment blocks, the financial penalties for bad, and dangerous building, have not been reviewed since 2004.

For the most serious offences, the top fine under the Building Act should rise from $200,000 to $1.5m, Salesa proposes.

But what happens if a shonky builder goes bust? Who fixes badly-constructed homes then?

Salesa also wants builders to be required to offer a homeowner a guarantee and insurance product before starting work on a new home or significant alteration, which would cover the remediation of faults for 10 years, with the cover transferring to new owners, if a property is sold.

Builders who could not convince insurers their work was sound would not be able to operate.