Budget Buster: How investing in shares can lower your tax bill

Investing on the stock market has become more accessible through online platforms.

OPINION: Nothing in this world is certain, except death and taxes.

Whoever originated this saying clearly wasn't familiar with New Zealand's generous investing regime.

Did you know that making money from local shares is essentially tax-free? Or that in some cases, it might even lower your tax bill?

123RF The NZX is up 21 per cent in the past year, but many investors won't have to pay a cent of tax on their returns.

You don't have to be a rich prick, either. The strategy works especially well for folks on lower incomes.

READ MORE:

* The problem with 'ethical' consumerism

* Are electric cars worth it?

If you buy shares with the intention of holding them for the long term, any increase in value is generally all yours to keep. This juicy fact is pretty well-known after the capital gains furore in recent years.

SUPPLIED Richard Meadows runs over the tax benefits of investing in shares.

What's less well-known is that the income you receive along the way is often tax-free, too.

When a NZ firm makes a profit, it pays income tax at the company rate of 28 per cent. When it distributes the rest of the loot to shareholders, it attaches an 'imputation credit' to the dividend so the profits aren't taxed twice over.

If your personal tax rate is equal to the company rate, this effectively means you don't have to pay any tax - the company has already got you covered. If you're in the lower 10.5 or 17.5 per cent tax brackets, you end up receiving a credit, which you can use to reduce your tax bill from other income.

Those in the 30 or 33 per cent brackets have to pay a little bit of tax, to make up the balance from the 28 per cent the company has already paid.

All these taxes are withheld from the dividend at source, and passed straight on to the IRD. So if you're in a higher bracket, you're not going to be hit with an unexpected tax bill - it just means you won't get as much of a refund.

And it is possible for higher-earners to end up paying nada. PIE funds - which includes most KiwiSavers and other managed funds - have a special structure, with a top tax bracket of 28 per cent. If your PIE invests in NZ companies which pay fully imputed dividends, the credits will offset most or all of your personal tax obligations.

Claiming these credits isn't hard. If you've chosen the correct prescribed investor rate for your PIE fund, there's no need to do anything at all.

The exception is listed PIEs like Smartshares, which trade on the stock market. In this case, it's up to you whether to include the dividend and imputation credits on your tax return - which is generally a good idea if your personal tax rate is less than 28 per cent, but not if you're in a higher bracket.

If you invest in shares directly, the IRD's shiny new system will automatically tally up all your dividends and credits as of next year. I suggest maintaining your own records to be sure, and double-check the IRD's pre-populated info is correct.

Sound too good to be true? There are a few scenarios in which imputation credits aren't quite as rosy:

1. Overseas shares

Only companies that pay income tax in New Zealand can pass on imputation credits. If you're investing in overseas stocks, there's a whole different fiendishly complicated tax system to figure out (more on this next week).

2. Trans-Tasman

Australian companies which do business in NZ sometimes attach partial imputation credits to their dividends. But the majority of the tax benefits - which the Aussies call "franking credits" - can't be claimed on this side of the ditch.

3. Partial imputation

Even NZ companies don't always fully impute dividends. If the dividend is only partially imputed (less than 28c in the dollar) you have to cover the difference up to your personal tax rate.

4. No other income

Extra imputation credits offset the tax on your other income - but what if you're retired, or don't have other income? You can roll the credits forward to use in a future year, but if you never have tax to pay, they're effectively useless.

Investing in New Zealand shares is pretty darn attractive from a tax perspective, especially for lower-income earners. But tax is only one of many factors to consider. Next week: how do overseas shares stack up?

Got a burning money question? Email Budget Buster at richard.meadows@thedeepdish.org, or hit him up on Facebook. You can also find links to previous Budget Busters here.