Coronavirus: What's the deal with Air New Zealand's credits?

More than 200,000 Air New Zealand passengers have received credit for the cost of tickets they had to cancel as the coronavirus pandemic closed borders and forced airlines to cut flights.

Last month the airline changed its refund policy, allowing passengers to cancel their flight and receive credit for the full cost of an unused ticket, valid for 12 months.

With Kiwis unable to fly and demand down 99 per cent from normal, Air New Zealand has slashed its flights. It has been offered a $900 million Government loan to keep operating.

Analyst have said that the one certainty was that the airline would be much smaller, which would mean fewer options for people to use their credits.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said normally there would be more than 400 Air New Zealand domestic flights daily. On Thursday, the airline flew 89 scheduled flights with a total of 165 passengers on board, .

"Averages suggest distancing at 10 metres wasn't an issue," he tweeted.

On Friday, Air New Zealand said more than 200,000 passengers had their flight in credit, and that number was rising. The 12-month expiry date began from the time the credit was issued, not the departure date.

One passenger, Chris Walsh, had $3000 in credit as well as Airpoints. He said it would be difficult to use up the credit, given the 12-month deadline and the uncertain shape of the network.

He wanted Air New Zealand to extend the limit to 24 months, as some other airlines had done.

"Credits need to be longer than 12 months. They should extend the time, and in special situations maybe consider a cash refund."

Flights were only a portion of the cost of travel, and the economic hit to some people due to coronavirus meant it would take some time for them to start flying again, he said. Many people would need the cash now.

Air New Zealand did not reveal the value of the credits it had issued.

People who booked online before June 30 could request a credit, or make one change to the date or destination. Airpoints dollars would remain with the credit. Passengers who booked through a travel agent were told to contact them to manage any changes.

Customers could redeem the credit against any flight, and needed to pay any fare difference.

The credits could not currently be used to buy flights on Air New Zealand alliance or code-share partners, but the airline was developing new ways for passengers to redeem them, a spokesman said.

WHAT WILL PASSENGERS GET TO SPEND THEIR CREDIT ON?

Forsyth Barr head of research Andy Bowley said if people will not, or can not, fly once things start to return to normal, it may be that the credits are extended, or ultimately refunded.

So much was uncertain, including when the lockdown would end and the borders reopen, that it was hard to know how much people could initially travel, Bowley said.

One condition of the Government loan is that Air New Zealand continues to fly key international trade routes and keeps servicing domestic routes – how often planes will fly was not yet known.

Aviation analyst Irene King also said it was too soon to tell the shape of Air New Zealand after the lockdown was lifted.

"It will be a function of whether Kiwis start flying domestically again.

"My gut feel is if they start putting very low competitive airfares in the market then the volumes will build quite rapidly, but airfares will need to be fairly low and there would need to be a high level of comfort around the fact that the virus has been eliminated," King said.

CAN AIR NEW ZEALAND AFFORD IT?

While some airlines issued refunds at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, now a lot of airlines around the world were issuing credits.

Bowley said the credits did not represent a financial liability for Air New Zealand, as the company had the cash in advance to offset the booking.

"So there's no issue for them in terms of credit, the credit situation is just deferring the travel that particular customer would have taken in future, so no impact on balance sheet."

The money would form a part of the company's bank cash balances, Bowley said.

"In essence it's going to be counted as cash for them, but they'll still need to have sufficient liquidity to manage the business on an ongoing basis.

"You could argue if you pooled all their cash and debt together, yes they could be using some of that to fund wages and other expenses but at the same time they've got more than enough funding facilities to ensure they continue to operate, and therefore fulfil those obligations in due course," he said.

Air New Zealand had enough funding capacity to continue to be a going concern for the forseeable future, and had a fair few things going in its favour, on top of the Government's fairly quick offer of support.

Air New Zealand has a dominant 80 per cent share of the domestic market and about 45 per cent market share of international routes on average, Bowley said.

"Most airlines have nothing close to those kind of structural positions, so from a competitive standpoint it's got a very favourable operating environment."

Commentators say many airlines could go broke within months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, if they did not receive government support.