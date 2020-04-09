KiwiSaver expert offers options for Covid-19 volatility

For the last 12 years, financial markets have been good to investors. Now, the impact of Covid-19 is causing volatility in global markets on a scale not seen since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. Timing of a recovery from this economic downturn remains uncertain with volatility likely to persist for some time.

Investors worldwide are being challenged and many New Zealanders may be keeping a wary eye on their KiwiSaver account balance and wondering whether to make changes to their KiwiSaver investment.

One financial services provider, Mercer (N.Z.) Limited (Mercer), is reaching out to New Zealanders who are invested in KiwiSaver, to provide an understanding of the market's current volatility, what it means for their investments, how to manage risk and what opportunities are available.

Mercer offers support to consumers navigating through this time with the help of online tools such as the Risk Quiz Questionnaire and Retirement Income Simulator to see how fluctuating markets and changes in contributions and investment options could have on their future savings.

Sarah Whitelock, Mercer's consumer wealth leader, says the actions people should or shouldn't take will depend on their retirement plans, when they intend to withdraw their money and their investment option.

Moving investment options or withdrawing money when markets fall can cement losses and would be like selling a house when property values fall. For most people, making no change right now is the wisest thing to do. Continuing to save regularly while fund values decline usually pays off in the long term. However, those needing some or all of their KiwiSaver money in the short to medium term, for example to buy a first home, might find switching investment options to be a sound decision, bearing in mind the likelihood of locking in a loss.

For those considering changing investment options or wanting to know whether their current option matches their attitude to risk, financial objectives and time goals, Mercer recommends completing the Risk Quiz as the best first step and then to seek advice from a financial adviser before you act.

KEY KIWISAVER FACTS

You can withdraw your KiwiSaver savings to assist with significant financial hardship, serious illness or buying your first home.

Market corrections are normal over the longer term and markets tend to recover.

Diversification is key to help manage the risks associated with market volatility. Mercer's investment experts search the globe to find the most diverse investments for the New Zealand market to help maximise KiwiSaver returns.

You can change KiwiSaver providers by contacting the one you want to join (no switching or joining fees are charged by Mercer).

