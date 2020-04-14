Coronavirus: Southern Cross members to get credits totalling $50 million

Health insurer Southern Cross is returning some of the cost of premiums for its members and business customers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern Cross's 880,000 members and at least 4000 business customers will soon see a credit based on a percentage of each policy's premium.

The credits would total $50 million, said chief executive Nick Astwick.

"Southern Cross is essentially owned by its members and our top priority right now is being here for them and supporting them in the most practical way we can.

"In these difficult economic times and during a period of lower claiming, our pledge is to support our members and business customers. That means keeping money in the pockets of our members and in the interests of equity and fairness, no one will miss out."

Because Southern Cross was non-profit, with no shareholders or overseas owners, it could move quickly, Astwick said.

The $50m was on top of financial support the insurer announced earlier this month, including a six-month hold on the policies of members who have lost their income, and a three-month hold for members who had not lost their income but were experiencing financial hardship.

Members could not make claims while their premium payments were on hold.