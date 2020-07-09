Click to Pay credit card technology offers one-step online shopping

Click to Pay matches the mimic the checkout experience in physical stores.

Buying stuff online has become a lot easier with a new credit card payment system that does away with the need to enter card details with every purchase.

Credit card companies Visa, Mastercard, Amex and Discover have collaborated to create Click to Pay which reduces the number of payment steps at online shops.

After a one-time account registration, customers can pay online at retailers offering the option without having to fill out forms or re-entering credit card details.

Click to Pay was designed to mirror the checkout experience in a shop, Visa said.

Visa country manager Marty Kerr said as demand for online retail increased, businesses needed to offer an easy and secure online checkout process.

Stuff Retail spending bounced back after the lockdown but shops still face a challenging road ahead. (Video first published on May 27)

Click to Pay would reduce cart abandonment and increase customer satisfaction, Kerr said.

The service was launched in the United States in October.

New Zealand was one of the first countries outside the US to introduce it with The Warehouse Group, Ticketek and Mitre 10 leading the way.

Click to Pay used advanced technologies and multiple layers of payment security to help protect cards against unauthorised use, Visa said on its website.

SUPPLIED Marty Kerr, Visa country manager says click in pay will reduce the number of abandoned online shopping carts.

Security layers included location, device identity, IP addresses and browser information.

According to a Visa-commissioned YouGov survey of 500 consumers in New Zealand between May 21 and May 25, more than 40 per cent made five or more online purchases in the past three months.

But 43 per cent have given up on an online purchase due to the amount of information required.

SUPPLIED Click to pay will does away with the need to enter credit card detail with every online purchase.

Online shopping increased significantly during the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the monthly BNZ Online Retail Sales Index, online shopping was up 50.1 per cent in May.

The biggest jump was in the furniture, housewares and hardware, which increased 136 per cent compared to May last year.