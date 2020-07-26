Sam Robertson battled Westpac Life for a year to honour its insurance policy

Sam Robertson was left widowed after her 30-year-old partner Joe Lobban died suddenly of a heart attack.

A year after her partner died of a heart attack, a New Plymouth woman and her two school-age daughters have finally been told by Westpac Life it will pay out on his life insurance.

Westpac Life told Sam Robertson in May this year that it would not pay the $480,000 claim, alleging Joe Lobban had failed to disclose medical information when he applied for the policy in 2014.

It was a blow for Robertson and her daughters who were scraping by on benefits, living in a rented house.

But Robertson, aided by lawyer Tim Gunn, got Westpac Life to reverse its decision, though he said was “unfortunate that this has taken the intervention of an insurance lawyer to have Westpac honour their policy".

Stuff began investigating Westpac Life’s decision to decline the claim earlier this month, with Robertson maintaining Lobban was an honest man who would never knowingly mislead an insurer.

Westpac Life has now apologised to Robertson.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Sam Robertson holds a family photo, from left, Jaycee Robertson, Kyla Lobban, and Joe Lobban.

Lobban died in May last year of a massive heart attack, aged just 30.

The fit and active share milker had an undiagnosed congenital heart condition.

The impact on the family’s financial health was immediate, and devastating.

“We were share milking at the time, so when Joe died we lost everything. We lost our house. We lost both incomes,” Robertson said.

They moved in with family until they were able to find a rental cheap enough to live in.

Robertson made the claim to Westpac Life two weeks after Lobban’s death, but it took the insurer until May this year to indicate its intention to decline the claim.

After Gunn challenged the legality of Westpac Life’s decision, it reversed its decision in a letter dated July 14.

The family had had to wait for an outrageous length of time to get their claim paid, Gunn said, and called for law change to put time limits on insurers to accept of decline claims so families were not left in financial limbo for months, or years.

When Gunn became involved in the case last month, he identified that the policy contained a provision for an immediate support benefit of up to $15,000 to be paid to the family on Lobban’s death, but Robertson did not realise, and the insurer did not tell her.

“We sympathise greatly with Ms Robertson and are very sorry for her loss,” said Nigel Jackson, Westpac NZ acting head of investments and insurance.

“While this case was never declined, it was complex and potentially involved serious non-disclosure of a medical condition. We understand it can be frustrating when life insurance claims take time to process,” Jackson said.

SUPPLIED Insurance lawyer Tim Gunn says law reform is needed to make insurers handle claims promptly.

Westpac Life did not accept a year was too long to leave a bereaved family without a decision.

“Although Mr Lobban passed away in May last year, it was not until October that we received documentation that allowed us to begin assessing the claim. This claim process required us to correspond with doctors and other parties.

”In the interests of Ms Robertson, we also sought an opinion from an independent underwriter, which supported the claim,” Jackson said.

But Westpac Life recognised its failure to make an immediate survivor payment to the struggling family was a mistake.

“We recognise we should have offered the immediate support benefit to Ms Robertson in June last year when we were notified of Mr Lobban’s death. Unfortunately, we did not offer this benefit until October. We received the application for the benefit back from the customer last month, Jackson said.

“We are disappointed in this lapse in service and apologise to Ms Robertson.

“Although we are confident this oversight was an isolated case, we are reviewing our processes to make sure next of kin are always made aware of this benefit when they notify us about a death of an eligible Westpac Life customer.”

Getty-Images Westpac Life recognised its failure to make an immediate survivor payment to the struggling family was a mistake.

Speaking to Stuff before Westpac Life reversed its decision to decline the claim, Robertson said the insurer had accused Lobban of failing to tell it details of his medical history, but she insisted the error was the result of the way a Westpac banker had helped them fill in the insurance application form.

The insurer said Lobban had ticked a box that said he had not “ever suffered from … depression, anxiety disorder, or mental disorder?”

But Robertson said the form was filled in by a Westpac banker, who ticked the box after asking him: “Have you ever had mental illness?”

“He would have thought mental illness was bipolar, or schizophrenia, or extreme depression, something significant,” Robertson said.

“He had been to the doctors in 2009 because he was feeling down and really depressed and things like this. So they gave him some pills and he took them for a couple of months, and that was that,” she said.

Lobban had also been treated for depression when he was a boy.

In 2009, Lobban was having a hard time in a relationship, and at work, Robertson said. It was a difficult period, she said, but not what Lobban would have thought of as mental illness.

Her partner was an honest man, and a lie would have been contrary to his wishes to protect his family, Robertson said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Sam Robertson had to fight for more than a year to get Westpac Life to pay out on her partner’s life insurance.

“Knowing that if he had lied, it would have made it void, we would have been paying hundreds of dollars a month for nothing,” she said.

Gunn said a legal limitation in the Insurance Law Reform Act meant insurers could only decline a claim for non-disclosure after three years in cases where it could prove the policyholder had deliberately and fraudulently withheld information.

Gunn challenged the insurer to produce evidence that Lobban had intended to defraud it.

“So far, Westpac Life has produced no such proof,” Gunn said.

Westpac Life failed to mention this in its intention to decline letter, leaving Robertson under the impression the insurer could decline the claim for innocent non-disclosure.

“I am very happy that this mum and her kids can now move on from this horrible event,” Gunn said.

But he said Westpac Life’s acceptance letter did not explain why the claim had taken so long to handle, or why it tried to decline the claim without proof of fraud.