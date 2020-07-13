Whānau win apology from ANZ over deathbed visit by banker

Wai Campbell won a victory with the Banking Ombudsman, though she considers it a very partial one. The bank agreed to pay compensation to the family. Wai intends to continue with legal action against the bank.

ANZ has agreed to pay nearly $19,000 for the mis-handling of a dying Marton woman’s bank accounts, following the visit of one of its senior bankers to her deathbed in 2018.

The bank also apologised to the whānau of Maria Wera Campbell, but after a nearly two-year fight with the bank, her daughter Wai Campbell doesn’t accept the apology is sincere.

The compensation was recommended by banking ombudsman Nicola Sladden, who said a resolution would have been achieved, had the bank provided an earlier apology to Campbell’s family.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Wai Campbell, daughter of the late Maria Campbell, has won an apology from ANZ and an offer of nearly $19,000 compensation.

Maria Campbell was hours from death on July 16, 2018​, medicated with strong opioids to ease her pain, when a senior personal manager at an ANZ branch in Manawatū visited her in her daughter’s home.

Wai Campbell, who had not given the banker permission to enter her home, said her mother was too weak to even hold a pen. Her discharge papers from Whanganui Hopsital on July 13​ said she experienced confusion when given the painkiller morphine.

But despite having secured no signed authority from the dying woman, the ANZ banker went on to close some of her accounts and transferred money into accounts on which another whānau member was a joint signatory.

Her daughter said that had the effect of taking money out of her mother’s estate, though an audit of the accounts by the Evans Henderson Woodbridge legal firm found all of Maria’s money was accounted for.

SUPPLIED Wai Campbell, pictured with her beloved mother Maria Campbell, shortly before her death.

On behalf of her mother’s estate, Campbell made a complaint to the Banking Ombudsman, frustrated that ANZ would not acknowledge that its senior banker should not have been at her vulnerable mother’s bedside, and should not have made changes to her account without signed authority.

In a decision sent to her in May, Sladden said ANZ’s banker had not followed the bank’s correct process in its own terms and conditions in making the account changes. The banker had also failed to document his meeting with the dying woman.

Sladden recommended the bank reimburse the legal fees incurred by the executors, subject to receiving the invoices evidencing the loss, and pay the executors $6000 for stress and inconvenience.

The estate did not accept the bank’s apology, and believed the bank should pay the estate about $335,000, including a payment for the time and energy spent pursuing the complaint, Sladden noted.

“The bank has acknowledged that it should have obtained signatures before changing the account. It also apologised, accepting that its actions had caused unnecessary distress to Maria’s family,” Sladden said.

“In response to our preliminary view, the bank has agreed to pay total compensation of $18,755.94 in full and final settlement of the complaint.”

Campbell said whānau were yet to decide whether to accept the offer, and had sought legal advice.

Warwick Smith Wai Campbell, daughter of the late Maria Campbell, remains angry at the actions of an ANZ banker who made changes to her mother’s accounts after visiting her on her deathbed.

She felt the Banking Ombudsman had done a good job, but said: “I think they have a level of compassion and some well-meaning staff there, but I think they really lack teeth.

“I think they did the very best they could, but I think they need more powers and authority to be able to do more than what they have done.”

Campbell had also written to ANZ chairman and former prime minister Sir John Key.

ANZ spokesman Stefan Herrick said: “This is a case of a staff member trying to look after a long-time, loyal customer who was sick and bedridden, by following her wishes to visit her at her home and to close her individual accounts and transfer the balances to a joint account.

“Unfortunately, the customer passed away before the mandate papers could be signed the next day. The staff member firmly believed he had the authority from the customer to consolidate her accounts, and was obligated to act on her instructions,” Herrick said.

“This is fundamentally an intra-family dispute about the assets of a deceased member of that family, of which ANZ had no wishes to be drawn into.”

No money had gone missing as a result of the account changes, he said.

“We have honoured the Banking Ombudsman’s findings, including apologising to the customer.”